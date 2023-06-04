AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
BAFL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.21%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
DGKC 53.81 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.59%)
EPCL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.53%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 68.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (5.09%)
MLCF 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.94%)
NETSOL 72.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
OGDC 75.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.84%)
PPL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 40.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.33%)
UNITY 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 4.9 (0.12%)
BR30 14,077 Increased By 105.9 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,353 Increased By 86.2 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,664 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Stokes says hyper-extended knee ‘nothing to worry about’ ahead of Ashes

Reuters Published 04 Jun, 2023 11:08am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

England skipper Ben Stokes dismissed concerns about his knee after he was seen hobbling when he took a catch in their Test victory over Ireland on Saturday, saying it would not be a problem ahead of the Ashes later this month.

Stokes looked in discomfort when he took a catch to dismiss Ireland’s Curtis Campher during England’s 10-wicket win in the one-off Test at Lord’s. The 32-year-old has had knee trouble for some time now, restricting his seam bowling in Test matches.

“I landed quite awkwardly. My weight went on the inside of my knee, I hyper-extended it. It was one of those things, but I am 32 (on Sunday) so that probably explains it,” Stokes said. “I bowled this morning, the first time I have bowled since being back from (the Indian Premier League) and I was really happy with the way it was. Nothing to worry about.”

The all-rounder, who has picked up 194 Test wickets, has bowled only 17 overs in his last four Tests, while he bowled just one over for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

He did not bat or bowl in the win over Ireland. Stokes added that it was “never my intention to bowl in this game” but would be ready to share the ball when the Ashes get underway, with the first Test against Australia at Edgbaston from June 16.

He also praised Test debutant Josh Tongue after the seamer picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings, dismissing top order batsmen at regular intervals.

Stokes optimistic about bowling in Ashes

Tongue was named in the Ashes squad for the first two Tests. “He obviously played that third seamer role and we used him with different plans at different times,” Stokes said. “He bowled in longer spells and showed how versatile he can be, which is what we are looking for in a third seamer.

He can bowl 90 mph, full and short … It was a special feeling for a kid to get a five-for on debut, particularly at Lord’s.“

Ben Stokes Ashes series

Comments

1000 characters

Stokes says hyper-extended knee ‘nothing to worry about’ ahead of Ashes

Economic slide arrested, Dar tells businesses

Tax relief measures to facilitate exporters: Dar

Advance tax on cos’ reserves: RRMC’s proposal dropped on corporate sector’s deep concerns

OPEC+ weighs fresh production cuts to rein in weak prices

World's spy chiefs meet in secret conclave in Singapore

Families, rescuers search for victims of India’s worst train crash in decades

PM urges Turkish businesspeople to invest

Gwadar district declared ‘tax-free zone’

IR Common Pool Fund-2023: FBR to make contribution from rewards to diligent taxmen

14 killed in May 9 mayhem: No casualties among police personnel, LEAs

Read more stories