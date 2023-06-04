Biometric verification: NADRA deploys ‘Iris’ system

ISLAMABAD: Aimed at strengthening the biometric verification system, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) deployed the Iris recognition system at its centres for identity verification and citizen duplication.

The Iris technology will now complement NADRA’s existing biometric verification system, said an official of NADRA, adding that the Iris recognition system, which was piloted with great success at NADRA Headquarters, has now been rolled out in NADRA Mega Centres Islamabad, at Lahore and DHA Karachi.

He said the phased deployment of the technology will continue across all 700 NRCs nationwide. This automated biometric identification modality registers distinctive patterns within a ring-shaped region surrounding the pupil of each eye for identification, he said.

Non-filers: NADRA re-working on data for correction of profiles

The official said that iris recognition is an extremely reliable and accurate identification method with negligible false match rates, adding a third biometric modality to its biometric verification system.

Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik said that the deployment of premium identity authentication by NADRA leverages state-of-the-art recognition technology, offering precision with enhanced security and efficiency in the identity verification of citizens. The introduction of the iris recognition system marks a significant leap forward in securing citizens’ identities, where the window to their soul becomes the fortress of their digital existence, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023