Sixth seed Rune into French Open fourth round

PARIS: Danish rising star Holger Rune eased into the French Open last 16 on Saturday with a straight-sets victory over Argentinian qualifier Genaro Alberto Olivieri.

The 20-year-old eased to a 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 success on Court Philippe Chatrier to set up a tie with either American ninth seed Taylor Fritz or Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo.

Rune reached the quarter-finals on debut last year before losing a bad-tempered match to Norwegian Casper Ruud and the two will meet at the same stage again if both win their next matches.

Rune is ranked at a career-high sixth after reaching both the Monte Carlo Masters and Italian Open finals on clay this season.