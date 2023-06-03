Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar quits politics

Read here for details.

Moments after release, PTI’s Chaudhry Parvez Elahi re-arrested outside Lahore court

Read here for details.

Serious negotiations can only be held with PM Shehbaz, Rana Sanaullah tells opposition

Read here for details.

Former MNA Yaqoob Sheikh leaves PTI

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s petroleum sales plummet 40% year-on-year in May

Read here for details.

A day after company delegation meets PM, Indus Motor announces 1-week plant shutdown

Read here for details.

Engro Fertilizers announces 26-day shutdown of Port Qasim plant

Read here for details.