BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from June 2, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar quits politics
Read here for details.
- Moments after release, PTI’s Chaudhry Parvez Elahi re-arrested outside Lahore court
Read here for details.
- Serious negotiations can only be held with PM Shehbaz, Rana Sanaullah tells opposition
Read here for details.
- Former MNA Yaqoob Sheikh leaves PTI
Read here for details.
- Pakistan’s petroleum sales plummet 40% year-on-year in May
Read here for details.
- A day after company delegation meets PM, Indus Motor announces 1-week plant shutdown
Read here for details.
- Engro Fertilizers announces 26-day shutdown of Port Qasim plant
Read here for details.
Comments