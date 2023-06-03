AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
BAFL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.21%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
DGKC 53.81 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.59%)
EPCL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.53%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 68.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (5.09%)
MLCF 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.94%)
NETSOL 72.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
OGDC 75.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.84%)
PPL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 40.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.33%)
UNITY 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 4.9 (0.12%)
BR30 14,077 Increased By 105.9 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,353 Increased By 86.2 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,664 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OGRA starts awareness campaigns on safe use of LPG

Recorder Report Published 03 Jun, 2023 03:52am
Follow us

LAHORE: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) acknowledges the utmost value of every life and is committed to ensuring safe practices in the rapidly growing Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) industry.

In line with this objective, OGRA has initiated campaigns to raise awareness among the masses about the safe use and handling of LPG.

To further accelerate these efforts and foster collaboration, the Chairman and Members of OGRA are scheduled to visit the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on June 5th, 2023 (Monday).

During this visit, they will engage with all stakeholders of the LPG industry to enhance their participation and encourage them to collaborate with OGRA in promoting awareness campaigns on the safe use of LPG by consumers and ensuring the implementation of safe practices throughout the LPG industry.

LCCI and OGRA invites all stakeholders from the LPG industry to actively participate in this significant event, emphasizing the importance of national interest and working together to achieve success in our collective endeavour to promote the safe use of LPG.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

OGRA LPG LCCI LPG industry

Comments

1000 characters

OGRA starts awareness campaigns on safe use of LPG

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 20% in May: APTMA

Afghanistan, Iran, Russia: Country outlines process for barter trade

PSDP allocates Rs1.1trn: Govt sets 3.5pc GDP growth target for FY24

Provincialisation of Discos: PC nominates senior member to facilitate Power Division

Indian train collision death toll nears 300, another 850 injured

July-May trade deficit shrinks 40.59pc to $25.79bn YoY

Expanding export base, mitigating global trade risks: SBP informs Senate panel of EXIM Bank’s main objective

US defence chief tells China talks essential to avoid crisis

$700m Dasu transmission line: Senate panel smells a rat in NTDC’s contract process

‘External development loans, advances’: MoEA seeks budget estimates under grant

Read more stories