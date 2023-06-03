OGRA starts awareness campaigns on safe use of LPG

LAHORE: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) acknowledges the utmost value of every life and is committed to ensuring safe practices in the rapidly growing Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) industry.

In line with this objective, OGRA has initiated campaigns to raise awareness among the masses about the safe use and handling of LPG.

To further accelerate these efforts and foster collaboration, the Chairman and Members of OGRA are scheduled to visit the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on June 5th, 2023 (Monday).

During this visit, they will engage with all stakeholders of the LPG industry to enhance their participation and encourage them to collaborate with OGRA in promoting awareness campaigns on the safe use of LPG by consumers and ensuring the implementation of safe practices throughout the LPG industry.

LCCI and OGRA invites all stakeholders from the LPG industry to actively participate in this significant event, emphasizing the importance of national interest and working together to achieve success in our collective endeavour to promote the safe use of LPG.

