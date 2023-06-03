Open-ended CISs: SECP specifies rating requirement for investment

ISLAMABAD: To protect unit holders’ investment in various schemes launched by Asset Management Companies (AMCs) and to improve transparency and efficiency, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has specified rating requirement for investment in short-term debt instruments by open-ended Collective Investment Schemes (CISs).

The new requirements have been notified through Circular No. 9 of 2023, which is available at https://www.secp.gov.pk/document/circular-no-9-of-2023-short-term-rating-requirements-for-cis/?wpdm dl=47944&refresh=6479d45fa814f1685705823.

The requirements have been introduced through amendments in earlier issued Circular No. 7 of 2009 (Categorization of Open-End Collective Investment Schemes). The amendments were made in consultation with Mutual Fund Association of Pakistan (MUFAP), Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (Pacra) and VIS Credit Rating Co Limited (VIS).

Through the said amendments, the credit rating of any short-term security in the portfolio of money market scheme shall not be lower than A1 (A One), whereas in case of income schemes, the rating of any short-term security in the portfolio shall not be lower than A 3 (A Three).

Further, in case of Shariah Compliant (Islamic) Scheme, the rating of short-term instruments in the portfolio shall not be lower than A 2 (A Two). Likewise, in case of Balanced Scheme, the rating of any short-term debt security in the portfolio shall not be lower than A 2 (A Two).

