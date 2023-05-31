AVN 47.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.8%)
BAFL 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.23%)
DFML 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
DGKC 51.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.63%)
EPCL 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 68.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 22.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.62%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.05%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
NETSOL 74.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
OGDC 75.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.44%)
PAEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 58.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.17%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
TPLP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 96.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.2%)
UNITY 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,169 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,122 Decreased By -22 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,671 Decreased By -0.5 (-0%)
KSE30 14,832 Increased By 13.6 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may fall into $12.70-1/4 to $12.77-1/2 range

Reuters Published 31 May, 2023 10:10am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean July contract may fall into a range of $12.70-1/4 to $12.77-1/2 per bushel, as suggested by a projection analysis. The downtrend from $14.62-1/4 has been riding on a wave C, which has travelled below its 138.2% projection level of $13.02-1/4.

It is expected to extend to $12.77-1/2.

Another projection analysis on a longer trend from $14.62-1/4 reveals a lower target zone of $12.56-3/4 to $12.70-1/4.

Resistance is at $12.92, a break above which could lead to a moderate gain to $13.02-1/4. On the daily chart, the contract is quickly approaching a support zone of $12.82-1/2 to $12.82-3/4.

Soybeans climb to one-week high on Argentina crop concerns

The strong momentum built on Tuesday may drive the contract below this zone over the next one or two days.

Soybeans

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT soybeans may fall into $12.70-1/4 to $12.77-1/2 range

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

FD extends LoC to PD for rescheduling of Rs283.287bn PHP debts

PM explains govt’s approach to FY24 budget

Monthly update: Inflation to remain on upward trajectory: MoF

Govt expending its energies on bringing economy back on the rails: Dar

Targets of NDCs: ECC rejects Sindh govt’s suggestion

Levies under FTR on exports: Higher tax rate on dividend recommended

Filing of wealth statement: RRMC urges MoF to abolish requirement

Tax liability of non-filers: Govt mulling giving NADRA new teeth

General elections must be held by Oct: Pildat

Read more stories