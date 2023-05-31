AVN 49.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.1%)
BAFL 28.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.87%)
BOP 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
CNERGY 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.98%)
DGKC 50.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.01%)
EPCL 43.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.88%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.55%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.92%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
MLCF 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
NETSOL 73.87 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.92%)
OGDC 75.78 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.47%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.52 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.33%)
PRL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.8%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.32%)
TPLP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TRG 95.33 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.76%)
UNITY 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.31%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,172 Increased By 43 (1.04%)
BR30 14,144 Increased By 160.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 331.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 14,818 Increased By 154.6 (1.05%)
China’s yuan eases to 6-month low on disappointing manufacturing data

Reuters Published 31 May, 2023 09:20am
SHANGHAI: The yuan fell on Wednesday to its lowest against the dollar since the end of November, with sentiment hit by weak manufacturing data suggesting China’s post-COVID recovery was faltering.

China’s manufacturing activity contracted more than expected in May on weakening demand, an official factory survey showed on Wednesday, heaping pressures on policymakers to shore up the patchy economic recovery.

Prior to the market’s opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.0821 per US dollar, 3 pips weaker than the previous fix 7.0818.

The spot yuan opened at 7.0900 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1045 at midday, 257 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

China’s yuan rebounds after state banks sell dollars to lend support

Bearish factory activity data, on the heels of lacklusture consumption and industrial production figures, is further evidence China’s post-reopening recovery is losing steam, UBS analysts said.

They added that offshore yuan weakened against the dollar to 7.111 following the data.

Citi analysts said trades betting on a weaker offshore yuan against the dollar were among the most thematic and popular themes, as clients continue to question the strength of China’s recovery while US data keeps surprising to the upside.

Meanwhile, Maybank analysts said they looked for Sino-US growth and monetary policy divergence that could continue to provide support for onshore and offshore yuan on dips.

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 104.283 from the previous close of 104.165.

The offshore yuan was trading 135 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 7.118 per dollar.

The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan traded at 6.9093 per dollar, indicating a roughly 3.02% appreciation within 12 months.

