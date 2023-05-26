AVN 48.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.28%)
BAFL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
BOP 3.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.1%)
DFML 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
DGKC 47.28 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.35%)
EPCL 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
FCCL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
FLYNG 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 67.96 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.72%)
KEL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
MLCF 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.66%)
NETSOL 71.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.74%)
OGDC 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.06%)
PAEL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.54%)
PRL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
TPLP 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.68%)
TRG 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.76%)
UNITY 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,107 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.18%)
BR30 13,921 Decreased By -54.4 (-0.39%)
KSE100 41,042 Increased By 12.7 (0.03%)
KSE30 14,565 Decreased By -10.2 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan rebounds after state banks sell dollars to lend support

Reuters Published 26 May, 2023 11:32am
Follow us

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE: China’s yuan rebounded from a near six-month low against the dollar on Friday, as some major state-owned banks sold the US currency to prevent the yuan from sinking further.

Sources told Reuters that state banks were seen selling dollars in the spot market from Thursday and into Friday, and such dollar selling appeared to slow the pace of yuan declines rather than forcefully capping the currency at any particular level.

With the state bank support, the yuan was changing hands at 7.0610 at midday, 185 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

It hit a low of 7.0803 on Thursday, the weakest since Dec. 1, 2022.

Offshore yuan also followed suit to trade at 7.0746 per dollar around midday, compared with the previous close of 7.09.

“The state banks appeared to only control the pace of yuan weakening,” said a trader at a foreign bank, expecting the yuan could continue to creep lower in the near term.

China’s yuan flirts with fresh 5-month low after hawkish Fed official comments

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.076 per dollar, 231 pips or 0.33% weaker than the previous fix of 7.0529.

“China’s post-reopening recovery is showing signs of waning and this has exerted downside pressure on CNY,” said Tommy Wu, senior China economist at Commerzbank.

“If the consequence of looser monetary conditions is a weaker CNY, the authorities may opt for the direct route of accommodating a weaker CNY.

As such, a weaker CNY may be the preferred means to engineer and foster looser monetary conditions rather than through significant interest rate cuts,“ he added.

A raft of April data pointed to an economy losing momentum after the initial post-COVID bounce and lifted hopes of more monetary easing measures.

China's yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan rebounds after state banks sell dollars to lend support

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

‘No plans to travel abroad’: Imran unperturbed at curbs on leaving the country

FY24 budget: RRMC recommends cashless purchases at petrol pumps

‘ECP had to be assertive’: SC asks govt to explain non-provision of funds for polls

Barrick Gold Project: PMO orders resolution of airstrip, other issues

Discos’ tariffs: Nepra approves 79-paisa per unit FCA for March

Budget proposals by PBA: FBR urged to gradually reduce tax rate for banks

Direct containerised Karachi-Saint Petersburg shipping service inaugurated

Geneva climate moot: There’s ‘full clarity’ about $10.9bn foreign aid pledges: minister

Decline in production: Tobacco industry accused of declaring misleading statistics

Read more stories