AVN 49.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.1%)
BAFL 28.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.87%)
BOP 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
CNERGY 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.98%)
DGKC 50.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.01%)
EPCL 43.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.88%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.55%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.92%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
MLCF 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
NETSOL 73.87 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.92%)
OGDC 75.78 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.47%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.52 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.33%)
PRL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.8%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.32%)
TPLP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TRG 95.33 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.76%)
UNITY 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.31%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,172 Increased By 43 (1.04%)
BR30 14,144 Increased By 160.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 331.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 14,818 Increased By 154.6 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Tax liability of non-filers: Govt mulling giving NADRA new teeth

Sohail Sarfraz Published 31 May, 2023 03:56am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The government is reviewing the powers of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in the budget (2023-24) for determining the indicative income and tax liability of unregistered persons and non-filers to broaden the tax base.

Sources told Business Recorder that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is examining the proposal to retain or revise the powers of the NADRA under the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 through the Finance Bill 2023. In this regard, the FBR has received a budget proposal.

So far, the joint collaboration of the FBR and the NADRA has not achieved the desired results. A review of section 175B (powers of NADRA to assess and recover income tax from non-filers) of the Income Tax Ordinance is under way. Under this section, the authority has ample powers to take all kinds of actions against the non-filers of income tax returns.

FBR considering documenting non-filers’ property deals

If the FBR proposes the abolition of section 175B (powers of NADRA to assess and recover income tax from non-filers) of the Income Tax Ordinance through Finance Bill 2023, another provision may be introduced in the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, sources said.

Subsequent to any changes in section 175B from the Income Tax Ordinance, the FBR can propose a new provision (section 175C) for the formation of real-time national integrated database which may be controlled by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) or FBR where all data including banking transactions may be analysed by artificial intelligence (AI) on the basis of tax declaration and non-compliant taxpayers may be nudged to revise their returns. In case of failure to revise income or to file correct incomes, the information may be made available to FBR for necessary action, the proposal added.

Under section 175B, the NADRA shall, on its own motion or upon application by the board, share its records and any information available or held by it, with the board, for broadening of the tax base or carrying out the purposes of the Income Tax Ordinance.

The NADRA may (i) submit proposals and information to the Board with a view to broadening the tax base; (ii) identify in relation to any person, whether a taxpayer or not – (a) income, receipts, assets, properties, liabilities, expenditures, or transactions that have escaped assessment or are under-assessed or have been assessed at a low rate, or have been subjected to excessive relief or refund or have been mis-declared or misclassified under a particular head of income or otherwise; (b) the value of anything mentioned in sub-clause (a) of clause (ii), if such value is at variance with the value notified by the Board or the district authorities, as the case may be, or if no such value has been notified the true or market value; and (iii) enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Board for a secure exchange and utilization of a person’s information.

The board may use and utilise any information communicated to it by the NADRA and forward such information to an income tax authority having jurisdiction in relation to the subject matter regarding the information, who may utilise the information for the purposes of the ordinance.

The NADRA may compute indicative income and tax liability of anyone by use of artificial intelligence, mathematical or statistical modelling or any other modern device or calculation method.

The indicative income and tax liability computed by the NADRA shall be notified by the Board to the person in respect of whom such indicative income and tax liability has been determined, who shall have the option to pay the determined amount on such terms, conditions, instalments, discounts, reprieves pertaining to penalty and default surcharge, and time limits that may be prescribed by the board.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SBP nadra FBR tax liability budget 2023 24

Comments

1000 characters

Tax liability of non-filers: Govt mulling giving NADRA new teeth

FD extends LoC to PD for rescheduling of Rs283.287bn PHP debts

PM explains govt’s approach to FY24 budget

Monthly update: Inflation to remain on upward trajectory: MoF

Govt expending its energies on bringing economy back on the rails: Dar

Targets of NDCs: ECC rejects Sindh govt’s suggestion

Levies under FTR on exports: Higher tax rate on dividend recommended

Filing of wealth statement: RRMC urges MoF to abolish requirement

General elections must be held by Oct: Pildat

Reconciled arrears of previous NFC share: PM asks finance division to make payment to KP

Read more stories