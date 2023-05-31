AVN 49.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.1%)
BAFL 28.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.87%)
BOP 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
CNERGY 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.98%)
DGKC 50.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.01%)
EPCL 43.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.88%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.55%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.92%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
MLCF 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
NETSOL 73.87 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.92%)
OGDC 75.78 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.47%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.52 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.33%)
PRL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.8%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.32%)
TPLP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TRG 95.33 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.76%)
UNITY 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.31%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,172 Increased By 43 (1.04%)
BR30 14,144 Increased By 160.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 331.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 14,818 Increased By 154.6 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mediation of Ombudsman’s Office : Seven plaintiffs get Rs14.2m relief

Recorder Report Published 31 May, 2023 03:57am
Follow us

LAHORE: In the latest development, the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has intervened to provide a cumulative legal relief of Rs14.2 million (142 26380) to seven individuals hailing from various districts.

These plaintiffs had sought assistance from the Ombudsman’s office to address their long-pending issues pertaining to government departments.

According to details, in compliance with the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab’s direction, Government Said Mitha Teaching Hospital Lahore has duly settled the outstanding employment dues of Ms Ruqiya Batool. She has been provided with a payment of Rs37, 07,890, in addition to the creation of an OSD post with a monthly salary of Rs45752.

Furthermore, the Ombudsman’s office had taken action to provide a travel allowance of three million rupees to the teachers from 1100 schools in Sheikhupura district who were engaged in dengue focal person duties.

As a result of the action taken by this office on complaints of non-payment of pension-related amounts, the irrigation department has disbursed Rs11, 74,254 to Saher Begum, a widow from Attock.

Additionally, the office of the Accountant General Punjab has not only reinstated the pension of Zubaida Begum from Gujrat but has also issued her Rs12,14,867 as arrears of her pension, added the spokesperson.

Similarly, Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation has granted financial assistance of Rs1.6 million to Azra Tahir, the widow of a sanitary worker. Moreover, the accounts office in Gujranwala has not only transferred the pension of plaintiff Muhammad Abdullah’s deceased father to his widowed mother but has also disbursed a payment of Rs21,05,700 to her after the involvement of the Ombudsman’s office.

Furthermore, the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Lahore has also settled the dues of one Usman Khan, amounting to Rs14, 23,669, following the mediation of the Ombudsman’s office, concluded the spokesman.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ombudsman Punjab government departments OSD Usman Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Mediation of Ombudsman’s Office : Seven plaintiffs get Rs14.2m relief

FD extends LoC to PD for rescheduling of Rs283.287bn PHP debts

PM explains govt’s approach to FY24 budget

Monthly update: Inflation to remain on upward trajectory: MoF

Govt expending its energies on bringing economy back on the rails: Dar

Targets of NDCs: ECC rejects Sindh govt’s suggestion

Levies under FTR on exports: Higher tax rate on dividend recommended

Filing of wealth statement: RRMC urges MoF to abolish requirement

Tax liability of non-filers: Govt mulling giving NADRA new teeth

General elections must be held by Oct: Pildat

Reconciled arrears of previous NFC share: PM asks finance division to make payment to KP

Read more stories