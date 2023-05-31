Mediation of Ombudsman’s Office : Seven plaintiffs get Rs14.2m relief

LAHORE: In the latest development, the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has intervened to provide a cumulative legal relief of Rs14.2 million (142 26380) to seven individuals hailing from various districts.

These plaintiffs had sought assistance from the Ombudsman’s office to address their long-pending issues pertaining to government departments.

According to details, in compliance with the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab’s direction, Government Said Mitha Teaching Hospital Lahore has duly settled the outstanding employment dues of Ms Ruqiya Batool. She has been provided with a payment of Rs37, 07,890, in addition to the creation of an OSD post with a monthly salary of Rs45752.

Furthermore, the Ombudsman’s office had taken action to provide a travel allowance of three million rupees to the teachers from 1100 schools in Sheikhupura district who were engaged in dengue focal person duties.

As a result of the action taken by this office on complaints of non-payment of pension-related amounts, the irrigation department has disbursed Rs11, 74,254 to Saher Begum, a widow from Attock.

Additionally, the office of the Accountant General Punjab has not only reinstated the pension of Zubaida Begum from Gujrat but has also issued her Rs12,14,867 as arrears of her pension, added the spokesperson.

Similarly, Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation has granted financial assistance of Rs1.6 million to Azra Tahir, the widow of a sanitary worker. Moreover, the accounts office in Gujranwala has not only transferred the pension of plaintiff Muhammad Abdullah’s deceased father to his widowed mother but has also disbursed a payment of Rs21,05,700 to her after the involvement of the Ombudsman’s office.

Furthermore, the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Lahore has also settled the dues of one Usman Khan, amounting to Rs14, 23,669, following the mediation of the Ombudsman’s office, concluded the spokesman.

