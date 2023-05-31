Purported audio leaks: Ex-CJP’s son moves IHC to challenge probe commission

ISLAMABAD: Former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son Mian Najamus Saqib, Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the commission probing his alleged audio leaks.

A single bench of Justice Babar Sattar will hear the petition along with the objections raised by the IHC Registrar’s office.

Mian Najam moved the court through his counsels, Sardar Latif Khosa and Shoaib Shaheen advocate and cited the Federation of Pakistan through secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and speaker National Assembly and the chairman of the Special Committee.

The petitioner impugned the legality and validity of the constitution of a special committee by the Speaker to audit, inquire and investigate the petitioner’s alleged audio leaks, and notice dated 25-05-2023 issued by the secretary of the committee (Respondent 4) to the members of the Special Committee to audit, inquire and investigate his purported audio leaks.

He said that no order has been received from the secretary to appear before the committee, whose meeting will be held tomorrow (June 1).

The petitioner said that it is a publicly known fact that the present government (inclusive of all the allied political parties thereto) has serious annoyance and grudge against the father of the petitioner, who happens to be a former chief justice of Pakistan.

He said that as it may on 29-04-2023 an audio was leaked on social media along with electronic media depicting that the petitioner is conveying to one of his friends Abuzar Chaddhar that his Pakistan Tehreek Insaf’s party ticket for the contest of Punjab Provincial Assembly election from PP-137 has been managed by his father while using connections. He was asked to come and thank his father.

He added that besides, on the same date, another audio was leaked depicting the petitioner talking to a common friend Mian Uzair Bin Asad alleging for certain amount to be obtained from Abuzar Chaddhar for the purposes of obtaining of the said ticket.

Najam said that under the garb of these audio leaks, a campaign has been launched against him and his father that some kind of gratification has been obtained by Abuzar Chaddhar for the said ticket. “It is however categorically and firmly denied that any sort of gratification was received.”

Najam stated that Chaddhar is his close friend and did visit his office and requested his father for a reference for the said seat.

It is also correct that the petitioner’s father did speak to a friend for this purpose. But this is not the only source used by Abuzar Chaddhar, rather he contacted other prominent people; to the best of the petitioner’s information, Abuzar Chaddhar also contacted Mian Munir Ahmad (ex-MNA), who also happens to be the grandfather of Mian Uzair bin Asad and enjoys respect among political circle and other areas of life, said the petitioner.

He continued, “He had spoken to some prominent people in PTI to ensure that Abuzar, being a deserving candidate, may be considered for the ticket.

It may be pertinent to mention that the petitioner’s father to whom he spoke for the said purpose was told that Abuzar Chaddhar is a deserving candidate but the remedy available to him is through filing of appeal through the PTI’s appellate committee.

The petitioner is very clear in his mind that Abuzar Chaddhar was given the ticket on the basis of a positive decision taken in the appeal on merits.”

The petitioner contended that on the basis of alleged audio leaks and ulterior motivated discussions were orchestrated and maneuvered in the National Assembly; the reasons obviously were not bona fide rather specifically otherwise.

He added that the aim undoubtedly was to impair his dignity, integrity, and reputation, especially his father in the public eye.

