KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Atlas Insurance Ltd. - - - - 21.06.2023 17.06.2023 to 12.00.P.M. 21.06.2023 EOGM Sapphire Textile - - - - 21.06.2023 16.06.2023 to Mills Limited 02.30.P.M. 21.06.2023 EOGM Sapphire Fibres Ltd. - - - - 21.06.2023 15.06.2023 to 12.30.P.M. 21.06.2023 EOGM Reliance Cotton - - - - 21.06.2023 15.06.2023 to Spinning Mills Ltd. 11.30.A.M. 21.06.2023 EOGM Gharibwal Cement Ltd. - - - - 20.06.2023 13.06.2023 to 12.00.P.M. 20.06.2023 EOGM Synthetic Products - - - - 20.06.2023 14.06.2023 to Enterprises Limited 10.30.A.M. 20.06.2023 EOGM Tariq Glass - - - - 21.06.2023 15.06.2023 to Industries Ltd. 11.00.A.M. 21.06.2023 EOGM At-Tahur Limited - - - - 21.06.2023 14.06.2023 to 10.00.A.M. 21.06.2023 EOGM International - - - - 20.06.2023 15.06.2023 to Industries Limited 11.00.A.M. 20.06.2023 EOGM International - - - - 20.06.2023 15.06.2023 to Steels Limited 10.00.A.M 20.06.2023 EOGM Tata Textile - - - - 21.06.2023 14.06.2023 to Mills Ltd. 11.00.A.M. 21.06.2023 EOGM Premium Textile - - - - 23.06.2023 17.06.2023 to Mills Limited 03.00.P.M. 23.06.2023 EOGM Archroma Pakistan - - - - 23.06.2023 15.06.2023 to Ltd. 10.00.A.M. 23.06.2023 EOGM Ghani Value - - - - 19.06.2023 13.06.2023 to Glass Ltd. 12.00.P.M. 19.06.2023 EOGM Ghani Glass Limited - - - - 19.06.2023 13.06.2023 to 11.00.A.M. 19.06.2023 EOGM Pakistan Synthetics Ltd. - - - - 21.06.2023 14.06.2023 to 11.00.A.M. 21.06.2023 EOGM EFU General Insurance - - - - 20.06.2023 13.06.2023 to Ltd. 11.30.A.M. 20.06.2023 EOGM EFU Life Assurance Ltd. - - - - 20.06.2023 13.06.2023 to 10.00.A.M. 20.06.2023 EOGM Kohat Textile Mills Ltd. - - - - 20.06.2023 14.06.2023 to 10.00.A.M. 20.06.2023 EOGM Kohinoor Mills Limited - - - - 20.06.2023 14.06.2023 to 11.30.A.M. 20.06.2023 EOGM Fazal Clth Mills Ltd. - - - - 20.06.2023 13.06.2023 to 11.00.A.M. 20.06.2023 EOGM Al-Abbas Sugar Mill Ltd. - - - - 21.06.2023 15.06.2023 to 11.30.A.M. 21.06.2023 EOGM Saif Textile Mills Ltd. - - - - 20.06.2023 14.06.2023 to 11.00.A.M. 20.06.2023 EOGM Ellcot Spinning Mills - - - - 20.06.2023 16.06.2023 to Ltd. 10.30.A.M. 20.06.2023 EOGM Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd. - - - - 20.06.2023 16.06.2023 to 11.00.A.M. 20.06.2023 EOGM Shehzad Textile Mills - - - - 21.06.2023 14.06.2023 to Ltd. 11.30.A.M. 21.06.2023 EOGM Prosperity Weaving - - - - 20.06.2023 16.06.2023 to Mills Limited 11.00.A.M. 20.06.2023 EOGM Century Insurance - - - - 23.06.2023 16.06.2023 to Company Limited 11.00.A.M. 23.06.2023 EOGM Atlas Battery Limited - - - - 21.06.2023 20.06.2023 to 10.00.A.M. 21.06.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023