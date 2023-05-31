Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Atlas Insurance Ltd. - - - - 21.06.2023 17.06.2023 to
12.00.P.M. 21.06.2023
EOGM
Sapphire Textile - - - - 21.06.2023 16.06.2023 to
Mills Limited 02.30.P.M. 21.06.2023
EOGM
Sapphire Fibres Ltd. - - - - 21.06.2023 15.06.2023 to
12.30.P.M. 21.06.2023
EOGM
Reliance Cotton - - - - 21.06.2023 15.06.2023 to
Spinning Mills Ltd. 11.30.A.M. 21.06.2023
EOGM
Gharibwal Cement Ltd. - - - - 20.06.2023 13.06.2023 to
12.00.P.M. 20.06.2023
EOGM
Synthetic Products - - - - 20.06.2023 14.06.2023 to
Enterprises Limited 10.30.A.M. 20.06.2023
EOGM
Tariq Glass - - - - 21.06.2023 15.06.2023 to
Industries Ltd.
11.00.A.M. 21.06.2023
EOGM
At-Tahur Limited - - - - 21.06.2023 14.06.2023 to
10.00.A.M. 21.06.2023
EOGM
International - - - - 20.06.2023 15.06.2023 to
Industries Limited 11.00.A.M. 20.06.2023
EOGM
International - - - - 20.06.2023 15.06.2023 to
Steels Limited 10.00.A.M 20.06.2023
EOGM
Tata Textile - - - - 21.06.2023 14.06.2023 to
Mills Ltd.
11.00.A.M. 21.06.2023
EOGM
Premium Textile - - - - 23.06.2023 17.06.2023 to
Mills Limited 03.00.P.M. 23.06.2023
EOGM
Archroma Pakistan - - - - 23.06.2023 15.06.2023 to
Ltd.
10.00.A.M. 23.06.2023
EOGM
Ghani Value - - - - 19.06.2023 13.06.2023 to
Glass Ltd.
12.00.P.M. 19.06.2023
EOGM
Ghani Glass Limited - - - - 19.06.2023 13.06.2023 to
11.00.A.M. 19.06.2023
EOGM
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd. - - - - 21.06.2023 14.06.2023 to
11.00.A.M. 21.06.2023
EOGM
EFU General Insurance - - - - 20.06.2023 13.06.2023 to
Ltd.
11.30.A.M. 20.06.2023
EOGM
EFU Life Assurance Ltd. - - - - 20.06.2023 13.06.2023 to
10.00.A.M. 20.06.2023
EOGM
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd. - - - - 20.06.2023 14.06.2023 to
10.00.A.M. 20.06.2023
EOGM
Kohinoor Mills Limited - - - - 20.06.2023 14.06.2023 to
11.30.A.M. 20.06.2023
EOGM
Fazal Clth Mills Ltd. - - - - 20.06.2023 13.06.2023 to
11.00.A.M. 20.06.2023
EOGM
Al-Abbas Sugar Mill Ltd. - - - - 21.06.2023 15.06.2023 to
11.30.A.M. 21.06.2023
EOGM
Saif Textile Mills Ltd. - - - - 20.06.2023 14.06.2023 to
11.00.A.M. 20.06.2023
EOGM
Ellcot Spinning Mills - - - - 20.06.2023 16.06.2023 to
Ltd.
10.30.A.M. 20.06.2023
EOGM
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd. - - - - 20.06.2023 16.06.2023 to
11.00.A.M. 20.06.2023
EOGM
Shehzad Textile Mills - - - - 21.06.2023 14.06.2023 to
Ltd.
11.30.A.M. 21.06.2023
EOGM
Prosperity Weaving - - - - 20.06.2023 16.06.2023 to
Mills Limited 11.00.A.M. 20.06.2023
EOGM
Century Insurance - - - - 23.06.2023 16.06.2023 to
Company Limited 11.00.A.M. 23.06.2023
EOGM
Atlas Battery Limited - - - - 21.06.2023 20.06.2023 to
10.00.A.M. 21.06.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
