Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 31 May, 2023 03:57am
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/ (Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Atlas Insurance Ltd.      -             -             -               -       21.06.2023     17.06.2023 to
                                                                              12.00.P.M.        21.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Sapphire Textile          -             -             -               -       21.06.2023     16.06.2023 to
Mills Limited                                                                 02.30.P.M.        21.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Sapphire Fibres Ltd.      -             -             -               -       21.06.2023     15.06.2023 to
                                                                              12.30.P.M.        21.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Reliance Cotton           -             -             -               -       21.06.2023     15.06.2023 to
Spinning Mills Ltd.                                                           11.30.A.M.        21.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Gharibwal Cement Ltd.     -             -             -               -       20.06.2023     13.06.2023 to
                                                                              12.00.P.M.        20.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Synthetic Products        -             -             -               -       20.06.2023     14.06.2023 to
Enterprises Limited                                                           10.30.A.M.        20.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Tariq Glass               -             -             -               -       21.06.2023     15.06.2023 to
Industries Ltd.
                                                                              11.00.A.M.        21.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
At-Tahur Limited          -             -             -               -       21.06.2023     14.06.2023 to
                                                                              10.00.A.M.        21.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
International             -             -             -               -       20.06.2023     15.06.2023 to
Industries Limited                                                            11.00.A.M.        20.06.2023
                                                                                                      EOGM
International             -             -             -               -       20.06.2023     15.06.2023 to
Steels Limited                                                                10.00.A.M         20.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Tata Textile              -             -             -               -       21.06.2023     14.06.2023 to
Mills Ltd.
                                                                              11.00.A.M.        21.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Premium Textile           -             -             -               -       23.06.2023     17.06.2023 to
Mills Limited                                                                 03.00.P.M.        23.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Archroma Pakistan         -             -             -               -       23.06.2023     15.06.2023 to
Ltd.
                                                                              10.00.A.M.        23.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Ghani Value               -             -             -               -       19.06.2023     13.06.2023 to
Glass Ltd.
                                                                              12.00.P.M.        19.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Ghani Glass Limited       -             -             -               -       19.06.2023     13.06.2023 to
                                                                              11.00.A.M.        19.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd.  -             -             -               -       21.06.2023     14.06.2023 to
                                                                              11.00.A.M.        21.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
EFU General Insurance     -             -             -               -       20.06.2023     13.06.2023 to
Ltd.
                                                                              11.30.A.M.        20.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
EFU Life Assurance Ltd.   -             -             -               -       20.06.2023     13.06.2023 to
                                                                              10.00.A.M.        20.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd.  -             -             -               -       20.06.2023     14.06.2023 to
                                                                              10.00.A.M.        20.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Kohinoor Mills Limited    -             -             -               -       20.06.2023     14.06.2023 to
                                                                              11.30.A.M.        20.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Fazal Clth Mills Ltd.     -             -             -               -       20.06.2023     13.06.2023 to
                                                                              11.00.A.M.        20.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Al-Abbas Sugar Mill Ltd.  -             -             -               -       21.06.2023     15.06.2023 to
                                                                              11.30.A.M.        21.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Saif Textile Mills Ltd.   -             -             -               -       20.06.2023     14.06.2023 to
                                                                              11.00.A.M.        20.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Ellcot Spinning Mills     -             -             -               -       20.06.2023     16.06.2023 to
Ltd.
                                                                              10.30.A.M.        20.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd.  -             -             -               -       20.06.2023     16.06.2023 to
                                                                              11.00.A.M.        20.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Shehzad Textile Mills     -             -             -               -       21.06.2023     14.06.2023 to
Ltd.
                                                                              11.30.A.M.        21.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Prosperity Weaving        -             -             -               -       20.06.2023     16.06.2023 to
Mills Limited                                                                 11.00.A.M.        20.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Century Insurance         -             -             -               -       23.06.2023     16.06.2023 to
Company Limited                                                               11.00.A.M.        23.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Atlas Battery Limited     -             -             -               -       21.06.2023     20.06.2023 to
                                                                              10.00.A.M.        21.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
==========================================================================================================

