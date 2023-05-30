AVN 49.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.1%)
BAFL 28.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.87%)
BOP 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
CNERGY 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.98%)
DGKC 50.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.01%)
EPCL 43.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.88%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.55%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.92%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
MLCF 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
NETSOL 73.87 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.92%)
OGDC 75.78 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.47%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.52 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.33%)
PRL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.8%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.32%)
TPLP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TRG 95.33 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.76%)
UNITY 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.31%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,172 Increased By 43 (1.04%)
BR30 14,144 Increased By 160.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 331.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 14,818 Increased By 154.6 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s Xi says necessary to speed up modernization of national security system

Reuters Published 30 May, 2023 05:49pm
Follow us

BEIJING: China President Xi Jinping said it was necessary for the country to speed up the modernization of its national security system and capabilities, state media reported on Tuesday, amid a renewed focus on internal security risks and threats.

Xi also said China should push ahead with the construction of a national security risk monitoring and early warning system, CCTV reported.

Xi, who made the remarks in a national security commission meeting with top leaders in the country, said the complexity of national security issues facing China had increased significantly, according to state media.

Russia, China seal economic pacts despite Western disapproval

China has been tightening national security measures and putting more scrutiny on nascent technology like generative artificial intelligence services.

Xi said the country needs to improve the level of network data artificial intelligence security governance.

Xi Jinping

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Xi says necessary to speed up modernization of national security system

Inflationary pressure to persist in May, warns Ministry of Finance

Rupee makes minor gain, settles at 285.35 against US dollar

Companies scramble for emergency meetings amid reports of proposal to tax reserves

Rally continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains 0.8%

Anarchists, arsonists do not qualify for dialogue: PM Shehbaz

Imran serves Rs10bn notice to Qadir Patel

Imran Khan submits surety bonds in 3 anti-terrorism cases

Imran skips JIT appearance in Jinnah House attack

Israel ‘not really aware’ about progress of Saudi-US talks on normalisation deal

ICC revenue model threatens growth of game, say associate members

Read more stories