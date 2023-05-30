AVN 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
Imran Khan submits surety bonds in 3 anti-terrorism cases

  • Also submits surety bond in Zille Shah murder case
BR Web Desk Published 30 May, 2023 03:26pm
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday submitted surety bonds in three anti-terrorism cases and another case pertaining to Zille Shah’s murder.

The former prime minister paid Rs100,000 in each of the three surety bonds in anti-terrorism cases. The cases were registered in connection to violence and protests that followed Imran’s arrest by the National Accountability Bureau on May 9. One of the cases pertain to attack on Lahore Corps Commander House (Jinnah House).

Anti-terrorism court extends Imran Khan’s bail in 3 cases

The Zille Shah murder case was registered Lahore High Court (LHC) in connection to killing of a PTI. The LHC has granted pre-arrest bail to Imran till June 2 in this case.

Prior to Imran’s appearance in anti-terrorism court on Tuesday, a petition was registered which stated that his life is in danger.

Subsequently, permission was granted and a car with jammers along with other security vehicles left Zaman Park for the court.

LHC rejects plea to stop JIT from probing Zille Shah’s murder

Prior to Imran’s arrival at the ATC, a petition was filed before ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan requesting permission for Khan’s vehicle to enter the court premises. Subsequently, court granted some relief to him.

Background

Following Imran’s arrest, protests erupted throughout Pakistan that transformed into violence.

Perpetrators of May 9 violence should never be forgiven: PM Shehbaz

Hundreds of protesters blocked highways and main entry, and exit routes to all major cities, attacking and burning state buildings, police, and public vehicles and rampaging through army installations.

The government registered cases against PTI leaders and Imran with charges of terrorism, arson and damage to state properties.

