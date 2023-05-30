AVN 48.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.69%)
BAFL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.98%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.69%)
DGKC 50.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.6%)
EPCL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
FCCL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.92%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 22.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
MLCF 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.42%)
NETSOL 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.72%)
OGDC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.63%)
PAEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 58.85 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.9%)
PRL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.58%)
TPLP 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
TRG 93.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.95%)
UNITY 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,144 Increased By 15.7 (0.38%)
BR30 14,078 Increased By 94.4 (0.68%)
KSE100 41,495 Increased By 155.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,712 Increased By 48.1 (0.33%)
Russian rouble falls to one-month low as drones attack Moscow

Reuters Published 30 May, 2023 12:05pm
Follow us

The rouble fell to a more than one-month low against the dollar on Tuesday as drones attacked Moscow and the Russian currency lost the support of a favourable tax period.

Ukraine launched one of its biggest drone attacks on Moscow, according to Russia, whose defence ministry said all were destroyed approaching the city. Kyiv had no immediate comment, but has not publicly acknowledged launching attacks against targets inside Russia.

At 0646 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 81.24, earlier hitting 81.39, its weakest point since April 28. It had lost 0.2% to trade at 86.99 versus the euro and had shed 0.4% against the yuan to 11.43.

Month-end tax payments, which usually support the rouble as exporters convert foreign currency revenue to meet local liabilities, were due on Monday.

“The rouble yesterday lost support from the tax period, which never seriously strengthened it,” Alor Broker said in a note.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.7% at $76.56 a barrel.

Russian rouble

