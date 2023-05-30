Bikers are involved in 54pc of road accidents: Karachi Administrator

KARACHI: Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman Monday said in 54 percent of road accidents in the city, motorcyclists are involved due to which they get fatal head injuries, which is very alarming.

In such accidents motorcyclists lose their mental balance or face lifelong injuries. Citizens should therefore drive safely and obey traffic rules to avoid accidents.

He said this while speaking as chief guest at a programme organized on the topic of safe bike riding event at Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology Gulshan Iqbal here.

Rehman said there are four major reasons for motorcycle accidents, which include riding a bike at a young age, unsafe driving, speeding and improper gear. Therefore, motorcyclists must use a helmet while riding a bike, he said that most of the victims of motorcycle accidents are between the ages of 16 and 28 years and this is the age in which their parents are dreaming of a better future for their children, so they should not sacrifice their precious lives for negligence and haste.

He said that Pakistan and South Asia are at the first place in terms of head injuries among motorcyclists around the world, which is very worrying. Therefore, the use of world-class helmets by bikers and those traveling with them can prevent head injuries.

On the occasion, Administrator Karachi also inaugurated the biking training for women by pressing the button which is organized by Atlas Honda.

He also inspected the modern machinery and said that the world has changed in terms of technology, we also have to abandon the traditional method of transport and adopt the modern transport system prevalent in the world according to the requirements of the present day.

Addressing the event, the speakers said that the aim of the program is to ensure safety for those driving on the roads, especially for motorcyclists, it is important to keep the race under control and be careful while applying the brakes.

The driver with speed control never over speeding, it is necessary to adopt a very careful attitude to avoid accidents on the road which reduces the chances of traffic collisions and also improves the fuel average by reducing fuel consumption.

All possible precautions should be taken to extend the life of the vehicle and its rider. Women are being given training to ride bikes in Karachi, women will also be able to ride bikes on completion of the fifteen-day course.

