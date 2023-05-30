IK, Bushra Bibi names placed on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday placed the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on the exit control list (ECL) in £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The federal cabinet approved the summary regarding the placement of the names of Khan and his wife on the ECL through circulation following the recommendation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The government has earlier placed the name of several PTI leaders, former parliamentarians including Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) to prevent them from leaving the country.

Sources said that following the request of the Federal Investigation Agency, the Ministry of Interior placed the name of Asad Qaiser, Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri, Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, and many other leaders, former PTI parliamentarians on PNIL in the wake of the ransacking and vandalism on May 09 during the protest demonstrations following the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

The PTI chief on May 22 appeared before the NAB joint investigation team (JIT) in Al-Qadir Trust case and the bureau questioned him for around four hours.

