May 30, 2023
Business & Finance

SMBR chairs meeting about pending mutation cases

Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2023 03:37am
LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed has ordered disposal of pending mutation cases with immediate effect across the province.

He also ordered the transfer process on land should be completed within seven days. Any revenue officers or officials who fail to complete pending transfers within the specified time frame will face action under the PEEDA Act.

While chairing the second meeting regarding pending mutation cases across all districts of Punjab at his office on Monday he said that corruption or blackmailing in the transfer process will not be tolerated.

He urged district heads and relevant offices to assess progress daily by conducting surprise visits and keeping the Board of Revenue (BoR) updated on daily progress. The board of revenue was actively monitoring all districts daily, he added.

He warned that officers and employees involved in corruption, nepotism, or incompetence will be immediately transferred from their branches.

The commissioners and deputy commissioners should ensure effective implementation of all pending mutation cases within seven days and make arrangements to deliver property documents to citizens’ doorstep after the property’s transfer, he stressed.

He also instructed the Director-General of the Land Record Authority to share the data of pending mutation cases with the commissioners and deputy commissioners every week and submit reports of officers who keep pending mutation cases to his office.

He further stated that the BoR was working tirelessly to strengthen itself on modern lines, and it is also committed to resolving issues related to the public’s revenue efficiently.

Member (Taxes) and DG Punjab Land Record Authority informed that all the commissioners and deputy commissioners had been requested to dispose of pending mutation cases in their respective districts and divisions and added that the process of approving pending mutation cases in all districts had already commenced.

The Senior Member Board of Revenue suggested that a four-member committee under the leadership of deputy commissioners be set up to oversee pending transfers. The committee should include ADC(R), Assistant Commissioners, Sub Registrars, and officers of the Punjab Land Record Authority.

He emphasized that the delay in the disposal of pending mutation cases after payment of registration fees was unjustifiable and an added burden on the public.

