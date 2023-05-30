Karachi mayoral election on June 15

KARACHI: The election commission on Monday revealed that the mayor of Karachi will be elected through a show of hands on June 15. This announcement has set the stage for a crucial event in the city’s political landscape.

Sources within the election commission have stated that the returning officer will convene a session on June 15, scheduled to take place between 8 am and 5 pm.

During this time, all the Union Council (UC) chairmans will be required to be present in the House at the time designated by the returning officer.

Within the specified time frame, UC chairmans will exercise their voting rights through a show of hands for election of mayor and deputy mayor.