May 30, 2023
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2023 03:37am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          Ex-Price
=======================================================================================================
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited #        23-05-2023   30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited #     23-05-2023   30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Pakistan International Container   24-05-2023   30-05-2023     NIL                           30-05-2023
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited         24-05-2023   30-05-2023     NIL                           30-05-2023
Loads Limited #                    24-05-2023   30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Shams Textile Mills Limited #      24-05-2023   30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Worldcall Telecom Limited #        24-05-2023   31-05-2023                                   31-05-2023
Shakarganj Limited #               25-05-2023   31-05-2023                                   31-05-2023
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited                   30-05-2023   31-05-2023
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd               26-05-2023   2-Jun-23
Habib Rice Product Limited #       29-05-2023   5-Jun-23                                       5-Jun-23
Soneri Bank Limited Term
Finance Certificate (SNBLTFC3)     24-05-2023   6-Jun-23
Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries 
Ltd.                               31-05-2023   8-Jun-23       NIL                             8-Jun-23
IBL HealthCare Limited #           2-Jun-23     8-Jun-23                                       8-Jun-23
Mehran Sugar Mills Limited         7-Jun-23     9-Jun-23       15% (i)10% (B) 5-Jun-23
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited      7-Jun-23     9-Jun-23       150% (i)       5-Jun-23
First Credit and Investment
Bank Limited #                     3-Jun-23     10-Jun-23                                     10-Jun-23
Pakistan Oilfields Limited #       6-Jun-23     12-Jun-23                                     12-Jun-23
Gatron (Industries) Limited        9-Jun-23     13-Jun-23      30% (i)100% (B)7-Jun-23
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills 
Limited #                          7-Jun-23     14-Jun-23                                     14-Jun-23
Shaheen Insurance Company 
Limited #                          8-Jun-23     15-Jun-23                                     15-Jun-23
Sapphire Textile Mills 
Limited #                          9-Jun-23     15-Jun-23                                     15-Jun-23
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing
Co. Limited #                      9-Jun-23     15-Jun-23                                     15-Jun-23
Ismail Industries Limited #        10-Jun-23    16-Jun-23                                     16-Jun-23
Pakistan International Airlines 
Corp                               9-Jun-23     17-Jun-23      NIL                            17-Jun-23
Dadex Eternit Limited #            13-Jun-23    20-Jun-23                                     20-Jun-23
Atlas Honda Limited                7-Jun-23     21-Jun-23      130% (F)       5-Jun-23        21-Jun-23
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) 
Limited                            12-Jun-23    23-Jun-23      NIL                            23-Jun-23
Emco Industries Limited #          19-Jun-23    26-Jun-23                                     26-Jun-23
=======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

