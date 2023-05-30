KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================= Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ======================================================================================================= Fazal Cloth Mills Limited # 23-05-2023 30-05-2023 30-05-2023 Ideal Spinning Mills Limited # 23-05-2023 30-05-2023 30-05-2023 Pakistan International Container 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 NIL 30-05-2023 Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 NIL 30-05-2023 Loads Limited # 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 30-05-2023 Shams Textile Mills Limited # 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 30-05-2023 Worldcall Telecom Limited # 24-05-2023 31-05-2023 31-05-2023 Shakarganj Limited # 25-05-2023 31-05-2023 31-05-2023 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Limited 30-05-2023 31-05-2023 (MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 26-05-2023 2-Jun-23 Habib Rice Product Limited # 29-05-2023 5-Jun-23 5-Jun-23 Soneri Bank Limited Term Finance Certificate (SNBLTFC3) 24-05-2023 6-Jun-23 Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Ltd. 31-05-2023 8-Jun-23 NIL 8-Jun-23 IBL HealthCare Limited # 2-Jun-23 8-Jun-23 8-Jun-23 Mehran Sugar Mills Limited 7-Jun-23 9-Jun-23 15% (i)10% (B) 5-Jun-23 Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited 7-Jun-23 9-Jun-23 150% (i) 5-Jun-23 First Credit and Investment Bank Limited # 3-Jun-23 10-Jun-23 10-Jun-23 Pakistan Oilfields Limited # 6-Jun-23 12-Jun-23 12-Jun-23 Gatron (Industries) Limited 9-Jun-23 13-Jun-23 30% (i)100% (B)7-Jun-23 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited # 7-Jun-23 14-Jun-23 14-Jun-23 Shaheen Insurance Company Limited # 8-Jun-23 15-Jun-23 15-Jun-23 Sapphire Textile Mills Limited # 9-Jun-23 15-Jun-23 15-Jun-23 Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Limited # 9-Jun-23 15-Jun-23 15-Jun-23 Ismail Industries Limited # 10-Jun-23 16-Jun-23 16-Jun-23 Pakistan International Airlines Corp 9-Jun-23 17-Jun-23 NIL 17-Jun-23 Dadex Eternit Limited # 13-Jun-23 20-Jun-23 20-Jun-23 Atlas Honda Limited 7-Jun-23 21-Jun-23 130% (F) 5-Jun-23 21-Jun-23 Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited 12-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 NIL 23-Jun-23 Emco Industries Limited # 19-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 =======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

