KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited # 23-05-2023 30-05-2023 30-05-2023
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited # 23-05-2023 30-05-2023 30-05-2023
Pakistan International Container 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 NIL 30-05-2023
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 NIL 30-05-2023
Loads Limited # 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 30-05-2023
Shams Textile Mills Limited # 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 30-05-2023
Worldcall Telecom Limited # 24-05-2023 31-05-2023 31-05-2023
Shakarganj Limited # 25-05-2023 31-05-2023 31-05-2023
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited 30-05-2023 31-05-2023
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd 26-05-2023 2-Jun-23
Habib Rice Product Limited # 29-05-2023 5-Jun-23 5-Jun-23
Soneri Bank Limited Term
Finance Certificate (SNBLTFC3) 24-05-2023 6-Jun-23
Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries
Ltd. 31-05-2023 8-Jun-23 NIL 8-Jun-23
IBL HealthCare Limited # 2-Jun-23 8-Jun-23 8-Jun-23
Mehran Sugar Mills Limited 7-Jun-23 9-Jun-23 15% (i)10% (B) 5-Jun-23
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited 7-Jun-23 9-Jun-23 150% (i) 5-Jun-23
First Credit and Investment
Bank Limited # 3-Jun-23 10-Jun-23 10-Jun-23
Pakistan Oilfields Limited # 6-Jun-23 12-Jun-23 12-Jun-23
Gatron (Industries) Limited 9-Jun-23 13-Jun-23 30% (i)100% (B)7-Jun-23
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills
Limited # 7-Jun-23 14-Jun-23 14-Jun-23
Shaheen Insurance Company
Limited # 8-Jun-23 15-Jun-23 15-Jun-23
Sapphire Textile Mills
Limited # 9-Jun-23 15-Jun-23 15-Jun-23
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing
Co. Limited # 9-Jun-23 15-Jun-23 15-Jun-23
Ismail Industries Limited # 10-Jun-23 16-Jun-23 16-Jun-23
Pakistan International Airlines
Corp 9-Jun-23 17-Jun-23 NIL 17-Jun-23
Dadex Eternit Limited # 13-Jun-23 20-Jun-23 20-Jun-23
Atlas Honda Limited 7-Jun-23 21-Jun-23 130% (F) 5-Jun-23 21-Jun-23
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan)
Limited 12-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 NIL 23-Jun-23
Emco Industries Limited # 19-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 26-Jun-23
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
