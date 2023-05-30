AVN 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.1%)
BAFL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 49.75 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.74%)
EPCL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.38%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
FLYNG 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
HUBC 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 72.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.29%)
OGDC 74.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
PAEL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.14%)
PIBTL 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 57.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
TELE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.62%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.38%)
TRG 94.61 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (4.43%)
UNITY 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.32%)
BR100 4,129 Increased By 30.5 (0.74%)
BR30 13,984 Increased By 131.4 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,340 Increased By 375.5 (0.92%)
KSE30 14,663 Increased By 131.5 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks end lower

Reuters Published 30 May, 2023 03:37am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Monday, hovering near their lowest level for the year so far, after data showed profit at the country’s industrial firms slumped in the first four months of 2023.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed 0.4% lower, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.3%.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index lost 1%, and the China Enterprises Index fell 1.3%.

Official data on Saturday showed that profit at China’s industrial firms fell 20.6% in January-April, from a year earlier, as companies continued to struggle with margin pressures and soft demand amid a faltering economic recovery.

Chinese companies are struggling with both weak demand at home and softening demand in the country’s major export markets.

Apart from a faltering economy, market participants are also worried about an escalating Sino-US dispute over technology.

Underscoring foreign investor concerns, foreign money managers sold a net 17.9 billion yuan ($2.59 billion) of China stocks via the Stock Connect Scheme last week, marking the biggest weekly foreign outflow since late October 2022.

New energy firms slumped 2.4%, machinery companies dropped 1.9% and consumer discretionary shares fell 1.3% to lead the declines.

Meanwhile, shares of media and communications equipment rose 1.7% and 1.8%, respectively. Shares of companies related to China’s home-grown narrow-body C919 jet also rose, after the plane completed its first commercial flight. Tech giants listed in Hong Kong declined 1.2%.

China stocks CSI300 Index Chinese companies

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks end lower

SBP unveils PSR: E-banking transactions reach Rs44trn mark by Q3-end

Opportunity to end the impasse still exists: Yes, CJP is already looking for silver lining

KE seeks amendments to tax laws

IMF continues its engagement with govt: Porter

CMOs miss most of the KPIs: PTA

SAPM advocates introduction of ‘constitutional court’

8-member SC bench to hear pleas against SC Act on Thursday

Benami assets: FBR may be empowered to invoke Sec 111 of IT Ord

Builders, developers: Govt may extend tax incentives

Russian oil: first shipment likely to reach by first week of June

Read more stories