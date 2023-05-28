AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets end lower, Egypt ekes out gains

Reuters Published 28 May, 2023 07:50pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday as investors focus in on the prospects of more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes as the US closes in on a deal to raise its debt ceiling.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi, have their currencies pegged to the dollar and generally follow the Fed’s policy moves, exposing the region relatively directly to any monetary tightening there.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index lost 0.4%, with Al Rajhi Bank declining 1% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services finishing 1.4% lower.

UAE stocks rise as oil prices rise on US debt deal optimism

However, oil giant Saudi Aramco added 0.2%.

Prices of oil - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - ticked up on Friday as US officials appeared close to striking a debt-ceiling deal, and as the market weighed conflicting messages about oil supply from Russia and Saudi Arabia ahead of the next OPEC+ policy meeting.

In Qatar, the index eased 0.3%, hit by a 2.6% slide in telecoms firm Ooredoo.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index gained 0.5%, led by an 11.3% jump in Edita Food Industries.

On the other hand, Egypt has deferred payments for its large wheat purchases, in some cases by months, according to a government official and traders, as the country grapples with a shortage of hard currency.

Egypt is one of the world’s biggest wheat importers and uses the purchases to make heavily subsidised bread available to tens of millions of people. Any changes to its system of subsidies are politically very sensitive.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.4% to 11,138

QATAR dropped 0.3% to 10,426

EGYPT rose 0.5% to 17,131

BAHRAIN eased 0.1% to 1,961

OMAN lost 0.2% to 4,630

KUWAIT added 0.6% to 7,508

Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets end lower, Egypt ekes out gains

No way for talks after attack on military installations: Saad Rafique

Youm-e-Takbeer, a day of nation’s journey towards credible minimum deterrence: PM Shehbaz

'We are living in dark ages': Imran claims houses of Omar Ayub Khan, Shahzad Akbar raided

PM praises team, says economy back on the rails

6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities

22 soldiers injured in motorcycle bombing in DI Khan

Govt rules out negotiations with Imran

4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Peshawar adjoining areas

PTI MPA Nadia Aziz leaves party, quits politics

Audio leaks: Probe commission questions stay order issued by SC bench

Read more stories