Governor for character-building efforts

LAHORE: Inaugurating the ‘Ahsan Javed Science Innovation Center’ here at Aitchison College, Punjab Governor, Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Sunday as chancellor he has established a consortium on character building in universities.

“The youth is the country’s valuable asset and their moral training is an important component along with education,” he said while addressing a ceremony.

The Governor said that Aitchison College is a historical and ancient educational institution; its alumni are rendering valuable service in various fields. He said that teachers should pay special attention to character building and moral training of children in educational institutions. He said the institutions are built by the supremacy of merit.

