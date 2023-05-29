Lahore Police has disbursed Rs1.44bn among 759 families since 2017: CCPO

LAHORE: The Lahore Police have disbursed 1.4 billion rupees from its district welfare fund to provide financial aid to 759 families, in a show of support for the police ghazis and the families of officers and personnel who have valiantly sacrificed their lives in the line of duty since 2017.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana disclosed this in a statement issued here today. CCPO elaborated on the significant efforts made by the police to provide support to the families of 45 police martyrs. In this regard, residences worth an impressive 930 million rupees have been granted to these deserving families. Moreover, a substantial amount of 60,083,632 rupees has been disbursed as the final salary payment to 2,131 families of martyrs, he added.

The CCPO further emphasized that a fund of 169,400,000 rupees has been given to assist 3,388 families with dowry expenses, while an additional 164,955,979 rupees have been provided as guzara allowance to 6,389 families. In addition, scholarships totaling 135,751,362 rupees have been granted to the children of 4,279 families. Notably, 11 lakh rupees have also been extended to 11 families with Hafiz-e-Quran children. These efforts exemplify the commitment of the police force to ensure the well-being and support of these deserving individuals and their families, the CCPO maintained.

Bilal Siddique underscored the immense value of the martyrs, ghazis, and all employees as invaluable assets of the department and reaffirmed that the Lahore police will unwaveringly pursue its ongoing efforts for their welfare.

