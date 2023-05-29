Maryam thanks army for defending N-programme

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday thanked the Pakistan Army for defending the country’s nuclear programme.

Addressing a rally in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz also thanked other law enforcement agencies, politicians, scientists, and engineers who played an important role in the country’s nuclear programme.

Taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, she said: “The world remembers those people who are not involved in vandalism and who develop the country”. She praised the PML-N supremo, saying, “Nawaz Sharif’s name can be underscored in terms of the development and defence of the country.” When Nawaz Sharif decided to approve a nuclear test, the world mounted pressure on the country. Even Bill Clinton asked Nawaz Sharif not to conduct a nuclear test, she added. It was even said that the country would face sanctions, but Nawaz Sharif faced all the challenges. Despite facing political vendetta, the PML-N did not split. Nawaz Sharif’s aides stand firmly with him, she maintained.

She said that the incidents of May 9 and May 28 show the difference between the leadership. Every citizen gave thanks for the day when the country became a nuclear power. On the other hand every citizen bowed head in shame, during the events that transpired on May 9, she rued. “On May 9, Pakistan saw scenes that we only saw in Afghanistan or countries prone to terrorism,” she added.

