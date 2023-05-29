AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
Govt taking steps aimed at promoting exports: TDAP CEO

Recorder Report Published 29 May, 2023 04:27am
ISLAMABAD: CEO Trade Development Authority Pakistan Mohammad Zubair Motiwala has said that the government is working on priority basis to promote exports.

He expressed these views in a meeting with the President of the Chamber Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on the occasion of his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry yesterday.

He said that the main objective of TDAP is to solve the problems of the business community and ensure access of Pakistani goods to every market in the world. Economic problems will be solved only if Pakistan’s trade increases. Islamabad Chamber has taken many revolutionary steps in the last one year. Being the representative chamber of the federal capital, Islamabad Chamber is fulfilling its responsibilities.

Speaking on this occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan has a key role in the promotion of Pakistan’s trade relations. As a business leader, Zubair Motiwala understands well all the problems that the business community of Pakistan is facing. He said that like other big cities, Islamabad Chamber is trying to establish its Expo Centre. In this regard, CDA has agreed to provide land. The Government should cooperate with the Chamber for the construction of the Expo Centre.

He said that Islamabad Chamber is also working on the project of FM radio station. This project will play an important role for the promotion of business. He said that FM radio broadcasting will be extended to schools, colleges and universities. And the importance of events will be highlighted in public.

On this occasion, TDAP Director General Muhammad Naseer said that the Islamabad Chamber should play a key role in promoting trade and cooperation with regional countries. And research work should be done to promote trade with these countries including Iran, Afghanistan and China; TDAP will provide guidance to the Islamabad Chamber in this regard.

