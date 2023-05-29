PPP Labour Wing: Bilawal constitutes organising committee

KARACHI: In a significant move, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), has formed a six-member organising committee for the party’s Labour wing on Sunday. The committee comprises prominent political figures from different regions of Pakistan.

The newly appointed committee members include seasoned politician Raza Rabbani, Chaudhry Manzoor, Saeed Ghani, Haji Talha Mehmood representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Malik Ashiq Bhutta hailing from South Punjab.

Additionally, Iqbal Shah from Balochistan has been appointed to represent the province on the committee.

The notification announcing the formation of the committee was issued under the directives of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, demonstrating his commitment to strengthen the PPP’s outreach to the labour community.

The committee’s members, chosen for their political acumen and experience, are expected to play a crucial role in formulating and implementing policies aimed at protecting and advancing the rights of workers.

Their extensive involvement in regional politics is likely to contribute to the committee’s ability to address specific labour-related challenges faced in their respective areas.

With the establishment of the organising committee, the PPP aims to further solidify its position as a political force that champions the rights of the working class.