May 28, 2023
Bilawal to visit Iraq

INP Published 28 May, 2023 03:34am
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will pay a two-day official visit to Iraq next month, it was learnt on Saturday.

According to diplomatic sources, Bilawal Bhutto is visiting Baghdad on the invitation of his Iraqi counterpart.

The sources further said that during his visit Bilawal Bhutto will hold meetings with Iraqi leadership including his counterpart. He will also visit religious places in Iraq.

The invitation for visit was extended to Bilawal Bhutto by Iraqi ambassador in Pakistan who called on him in Islamabad on May 18.

