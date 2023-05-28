IK says ‘will give a surprise’ soon

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday appeared optimistic about the future of his party and political situation, saying that he would soon give ‘a surprise’.

Talking to senior journalists and lawyers at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park, the former prime minister said that some of PTI lawmakers have been forced to quit the party while others have been exposed.

As the exodus from the party continues, Imran Khan noted that it he gets arrested or disqualified, PTI senior vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi will lead the party.

Responding to a question, the former premier praised his party’s leader Murad Saeed as the ‘future leader’. He also clarified that there is no conflict with the army, stating, “This army is mine.”

He appeared optimism about the future of his party, mentioning that times are about to change and promising a significant surprise in the future.

Imran Khan also lambasted the incumbent government over ‘failed economic policies’ and said that the country’s economy was deteriorating ‘rapidly’. He emphasised that elections are the only solution to address the situation.

The PTI chief further said that the youth are the party’s most valuable asset, stating, “The youth are our greatest capital”. He added that the party ticket is their rightful claim.

In response to a question regarding President Dr Arif Alvi, Khan expressed confidence that he will work in accordance with the Constitution. He also hoped that PTI will the next general elections whenever they happen.