ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Saturday appointed Omar Ayub Khan as the new Secretary General of the party.

The PTI also issued a notification on Twitter asking all officials, workers and members to cooperate with Omar Ayub to fulfil their responsibilities.

Former PTI Secretary General Asad Umar had announced his resignation from the party office. However, he had said that he will remain part of PTI.

