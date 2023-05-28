AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
Foreign Minister of Belarus to arrive on 30th

Recorder Report Published 28 May, 2023 03:34am
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of the Republic of Belarus Sergei Aleinik will undertake an official visit to Islamabad on 30-31 May, 2023.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Foreign Minister Aleinik will visit Pakistan at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

She said that the two Foreign Ministers will hold wide-ranging talks covering a range of topics of bilateral interest. They will undertake an overview of bilateral relations and explore enhanced cooperation in political, economic, defence and science and technology domains, she added.

“Pakistan and Belarus enjoy close and cordial relations. Foreign Minister last met his Belarusian counterpart on the sidelines of 77th Session of United Nations General Assembly in New York last year,” she added.

Foreign Office Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Belarus United Nations General Assembly Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Sergei Aleinik

