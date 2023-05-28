IK sabotaged Bilawal’s talk initiative: Marri

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister and spokesperson for Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPP-P) Shazia Marri claimed that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had tried to hold talks between political parties but Imran Khan sabotaged it.

She said in a statement, on Saturday, that the PPP chairman had formed a team of senior leaders of the party for negotiations with political parties. She said the PPP team had met with the leadership of various political parties.

She said for this purpose, the PPP chairman also held a meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Dera Ismail Khan. But, she claimed that Imran Khan sabotaged the efforts of PPP for holding negotiations among the political parties.

She said the events of May 9 ruined the attempt to negotiate between the political parties. “Imran Khan has been drowned by arrogance and he has not allowed PTI to become a political party,” she claimed.

Shazia said undemocratic thinking and dictatorial behavior have pushed Imran Niazi to a dead end. “On the instructions of Imran Niazi,” Jathas (groups) attacked GHQ and Jinnah House. Imran Niazi himself is responsible for today’s situation,” she alleged.

