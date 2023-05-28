AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
May 28, 2023
Ali Zaidi says quitting PTI, politics over May 9 mayhem

INP Published 28 May, 2023 03:34am
KARACHI: Expressing his regret over the May 9 mayhem, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi announced on Saturday quitting Imran Khan-led PTI and politics.

While announcing his departure from politics, Ali Zaidi condemned the May 9 violence and announced that he is leaving his party positions immediately.

“I have already condemned the May 9 incidents. Whatever happened was wrong, and all those responsible should be brought to justice,” Zaidi said in a video message.

Ali Zaidi further said that he will continue to “work for Pakistan and bring investments from abroad”. The former PTI leader ended his message with the declaration of “Pakistan Army Zindabad, Pakistan Zindabad.”

The PTI leader was arrested on May 9 by law enforcement agencies following a protest in the Baloch Colony area in the wake of Imran Khan’s arrest.

Zaidi was arrested under Section 4 of the Maintenance of Public Order and put under house arrest and his residence in the port city was declared a sub-jail.

On May 17, Zaidi in a press conference had clarified that he would not leave PTI no matter what. On a question regarding leaving PTI like the other two party leaders, Mahmood Moulvi and Amir Kayani.

