AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IK calls for immediate talks amidst stand-off

Itrat Bashir Published 27 May, 2023 06:09am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday appealed for a dialogue between ‘stakeholders’ at the earliest, saying what was happening in the country right now was not a solution to the country’s predicaments.

While addressing his supporter through a video link, the former Prime Minister warned that no one should take his plea as his weakness, “I am only asking for dialogue for the sake of the country, as it was heading towards destruction, and no one should think that I become weak”. He observed that whenever he called for a dialogue, more pressure was applied on him; the police come outside his home and more warrants are issued.

“We were facing a war to save Pakistan; do not destroy the country while trying to eliminate my party. If steps are not taken right now, we will reach a point where no one can do anything. Now is the time for all institutions to sit with the largest federal political party and try to find a solution to our problems,” he said.

He pointed out that they (an apparent reference to the coalition government) have no roadmap; the country would further decline if they are given more time. He warned that the day the salaried class’ stoves stopped burning and their purchasing power continues to decline, they will come out onto the streets. He averred that a society explodes when conditions become unbearable.

He castigated the government over its ‘failed economic policies’, saying at the time of his ouster, the country’s foreign reserves were US $16 billion and today they have declined to US $4.5 billion. He noted that the country’s exports have fallen by 13 percent during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s tenure.

He pointed out that the country was moving fast towards hyperinflation. “The dollar has reached Rs 308 in the open market and it should be alarming for everyone and soon businesses and industries would shut down. Why the PDM was not showing any concern? We should understand that if we do not take corrective measures now then the situation would get out of everyone’s hands,” he warned.

He lamented the government for launching a crackdown on his party without investigating the attacks on the Lahore Corps Commander House. He asked who would like to harm the army; attacking the institution was akin to weakening the country. “Have we ever said that we do not condemn the attacks? The PTI has videos of police officers burning the vehicles during the protests,” he added.

He claimed that attempts were being made to crush his party on the pretext of May 9 violence, wherein military installations came under attack. He continued that the PTI politicians were being forced to quit the party; these ‘forced divorces’ were giving the impression that the PTI was falling apart. He reiterated that the government would only hold elections after the PTI was crushed.

“The fundamental rights have been eliminated and replaced by the law of the jungle. What is happening in Pakistan today contradicts every principle it was made on. There is the worst kind of slavery in Pakistan right now with no such thing as freedom because there are no rights for anyone,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PDM Imran Khan PTI chairman Political dialogue

Comments

1000 characters

IK calls for immediate talks amidst stand-off

Inflation: ECC approves Rs4bn TSG for defence forces

Expo inaugurated: PM stresses criticality of innovations in textiles to boost export

PM urges businessmen to help govt overcome challenges

Formation of JC to probe audio leaks: SC suspends operation of notification

Vaccines procurement: ECC approves Rs10.746bn for FDI

Proposed procurement of used vessels by PNSC: Cabinet refers exemption matter back to PPRA board

Jul-Apr repatriation of profit, dividends dip 83pc YoY

RRMC advocates extending income tax exemption to REITs

KSA agrees to extend Pakistani passports to thousands of ‘Burmese’ Muslims

Deal inked with Google on 45,000 scholarships: minister

Read more stories