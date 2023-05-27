Neuro-Angiography dept opens at PINS

LAHORE: Inaugurating the Department of Neuro-Angiography at the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS), Punjab Governor Engineer Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Friday that the government is determined to provide quality healthcare facilities to the masses.

“Doctors are performing their duties as messiahs in our society; Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif always kept the health sector close to his heart,” he said.

Paying tributes to late Dr. Bashir for his services to humanity, he said his sons Asif Bashir and Qasim Bashir are also serving Pakistanis. “As Muslims, we should not believe what we hear. We have started to believe what we hear as opposed to facts. We should always describe the good things of others to live a good life. Today Pakistan is trying to get out of a huge crisis,” he said.

He said there are constructive politics on one side and destructive politics on the other side. We have to distinguish between right and wrong. Martyrs have a great place in our society. May 9 was a day to face shame, he added.

The caretaker provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram said, “We want to facilitate as many common people as possible with the neuro-angiography machine. We have to pay special attention to modern research in the world of medicine to save people from dangerous diseases.”

According to him, in Pakistan, everyone is becoming a patient of blood pressure by the age of 40. As per vision of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, we are trying to provide better health facilities to the people. Primary angioplasty has been done for more than five thousand patients across the province so far. The Drip and Shift program is going on successfully in Punjab.

