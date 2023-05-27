AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Neuro-Angiography dept opens at PINS

Recorder Report Published 27 May, 2023 06:09am
Follow us

LAHORE: Inaugurating the Department of Neuro-Angiography at the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS), Punjab Governor Engineer Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Friday that the government is determined to provide quality healthcare facilities to the masses.

“Doctors are performing their duties as messiahs in our society; Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif always kept the health sector close to his heart,” he said.

Paying tributes to late Dr. Bashir for his services to humanity, he said his sons Asif Bashir and Qasim Bashir are also serving Pakistanis. “As Muslims, we should not believe what we hear. We have started to believe what we hear as opposed to facts. We should always describe the good things of others to live a good life. Today Pakistan is trying to get out of a huge crisis,” he said.

He said there are constructive politics on one side and destructive politics on the other side. We have to distinguish between right and wrong. Martyrs have a great place in our society. May 9 was a day to face shame, he added.

The caretaker provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram said, “We want to facilitate as many common people as possible with the neuro-angiography machine. We have to pay special attention to modern research in the world of medicine to save people from dangerous diseases.”

According to him, in Pakistan, everyone is becoming a patient of blood pressure by the age of 40. As per vision of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, we are trying to provide better health facilities to the people. Primary angioplasty has been done for more than five thousand patients across the province so far. The Drip and Shift program is going on successfully in Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif Muhammad Balighur Rehman PINS Dr. Javed Akram May 9 attack

Comments

1000 characters

Neuro-Angiography dept opens at PINS

Inflation: ECC approves Rs4bn TSG for defence forces

Expo inaugurated: PM stresses criticality of innovations in textiles to boost export

PM urges businessmen to help govt overcome challenges

Formation of JC to probe audio leaks: SC suspends operation of notification

Vaccines procurement: ECC approves Rs10.746bn for FDI

Proposed procurement of used vessels by PNSC: Cabinet refers exemption matter back to PPRA board

Jul-Apr repatriation of profit, dividends dip 83pc YoY

RRMC advocates extending income tax exemption to REITs

KSA agrees to extend Pakistani passports to thousands of ‘Burmese’ Muslims

Deal inked with Google on 45,000 scholarships: minister

Read more stories