May 9 cases: ATC rejects bail bonds of IK

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Friday rejected the bail bonds of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan in three cases of May 09 riots after the guarantor refused to take responsibility for the appearance of Imran Khan in the trial proceedings.

The court had allowed the pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan in three cases of attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower Liberty and Shadman Police station subject to furnish bail bonds of rupees one lac in each case.

Earlier an employee of Imran Khan appeared before the court and asked it to allow him to deposit rupees three lac in cash against the bail bonds.

The court turned down the request and asked the guarantor whether he could give an undertaking about the appearance of the former prime minister on future hearings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023