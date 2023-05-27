May 9 events: Decision on PTI’s future to be taken by parliament: minister

LAHORE: Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Friday that the government was mulling banning the PTI over the events of May 9, but the final decision would be made in Parliament after consultation with the coalition parties.

During his visit to Corpse Commander House (Jinnah House) in Lahore, he said the events that happened on May 9 across the country suggested that it was a kind of coup.

“The PTI rioters crossed red lines on May 9 in a way that was never seen before in the country’s history,” Asif said, adding: “It was a revolt against the state.”

He claimed that the violence and vandalism of military installations were coordinated attacks planned by Imran. There is much evidence, and their people tell themselves they were briefed about this beforehand. He added that Imran had started seeing the army as his “adversary” and called out the PTI chairman for his hypocrisy.

Terming May 9 as a black day in our history, he regretted that the workers of this party burnt the Quaid-e-Azam effigies.

“On May 9, not a single civilian installation was attacked, and the whole action was pre-planned; this is unforgivable,” he added.

He further said there was no response from this party when someone attempted to murder Imran Khan. He said across the world, there have been instances of attacks on civilian installations, but never has it happened that you attack and disrespect your martyrs’ memorials.

“When there was no such reaction when Imran Khan was shot injured, why did it happen upon his arrest?”

Khawaja Asif said Imran Khan always targeted Pakistan Army in his statements; the miscreants on May 9 didn’t spare the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for our future. He added that insulting martyrs’ memorials is intolerable and unforgivable.

He said there might be differences between politicians and institutions, but what happened on that day is beyond comprehension. Wherever the attack took place on May 9, the message was given to the world that the country was weakening, he added.

