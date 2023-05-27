Sale and usage of illicit drugs: Bugti, Naqvi discuss strategies

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, here Friday and both discussed strategies to combat the sale and usage of illicit drugs. Both reached a mutual agreement to implement further measures aimed at curbing the buying, selling, and usage of drugs.

They also emphasized the importance of stringent monitoring of entry and exit points in Punjab. To combat the drug mafia, they decided to intensify operations, through robust checks and balances, to suppress the illegal drug business and its consumption.

During the meeting, both expressed unwavering solidarity with the martyrs and their families.

The CM reiterated his firm commitment to ensure that all wrongdoers face the full force of the law, highlighting that the desecration of martyrs’ memorials amounts to an attack on the very foundation of Pakistan.

He affirmed that the crackdown against individuals involved in the online sale of drugs or their distribution near educational institutions will persist in the province.

He also announced the provincial government’s commitment to provide comprehensive assistance for the rehabilitation of drug addicts, including the construction of a dedicated hospital.

Moreover, Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal, Commander Central Punjab Pakistan Navy, and Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, paid a visit to caretaker Chief Minister Punjab at his office.

The meeting revolved around various matters of mutual interest. The attacks on military installations and monuments of the martyrs were condemned during the discussion, and unwavering solidarity was expressed towards the martyrs and their families.

The CM lauded the professional capabilities of the Pakistan Navy, highlighting its consistent demonstration of bravery and valor. The officers and Jawans of the Pakistan Navy, who dedicate themselves to defending our naval frontiers, are a source of immense pride for the nation, he added.

Meanwhile, ambassador of the Republic of Korea Suh Sangpyo met with the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, bilateral relations and promoting cooperation in various sectors were discussed. It was agreed to exchange maximum number of mutual delegations for the promotion of investment in the province.

The Korean Ambassador stated that we deeply desire to enhance cooperation in various sectors with the Punjab government and are willing to provide technical assistance in various sectors to the Punjab government in this regard.

The CM outlined that the exchange of trade delegations will enhance economic and business relations. One window facility has been provided to the foreign investors in Punjab. Korean investors can fully benefit from the investment opportunities in Punjab and the Punjab government would provide all possible facilities in this regard, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023