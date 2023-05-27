SAARC headquarters building inaugurated in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A special inauguration was held on the occasion of completion of the SAARC headquarters building in Islamabad.

President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik participated in this prestigious event. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senator Ghulam Ali was the chief guest of the event.

Other participants included the Secretary-General of United Business Group Pakistan, Former Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and others.

