Firdous Awan, Saifullah Niazi quit PTI

ISLAMABAD: Senior politician Firdous Ashiq Awan also parted her ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) like many other ‘likeminded’ politicians who left the party under the pretext of May 9 arson incidents.

Later in the evening, Senator Saifullah Niazi, a close aide of former prime minister Imran Khan, also quitted PTI, saying he needed to focus on his “poor” health.

“I’ve to focus on my life, especially on my family and health”, he added.

He also condemned the “attacks” which took place on May 9, saying no one can think of attacking on state installations and whatever happened was unfortunate.

Speaking at a presser, Awan, who had joined PTI a few years back when PTI emerged as the most popular political party prior to 2018 elections, announced her decision to distance herself from the party.

The lady politician from Sialkot also criticized the superior judiciary and cheekily said “good to see you”, saying that the phrase had become the talk of the town.

She said that she had decided to leave the party because that PTI chief Imran Khan’s agenda had become “detrimental for the nation”.

“My politics centres on serving humanity,” she said adding that “this was the reason I had joined the PTI”.

“I took on a responsibility to work for the betterment of this country,” she said. But, she regretted that “while the national security agencies were continuing their fight against terrorism, some elements were misguiding (the then) Prime Minister Imran Khan”.

She said that billions of rupees were spent from the national kitty to brainwash the youth and a conspiracy was hatched to defame the country’s institutions.

She also accused the former prime minister of “throwing his benefactors after using them like a tissue paper”, adding “I am also witness to the agendas of Imran Khan”.

“My journey with PTI came to an end because Imran Khan and Pakistan cannot go together. He uses people like tissue paper and then throws them away, so I’m going to part ways with PTI,” she added.

She also claimed that the riots following Imran Khan’s arrest were “planned at Zaman Park”, adding “a conspiracy was prepared on foreign agenda and its aim was to disrespect Pakistan’s national institutions and please foreign masters.”

