TEXPO Weaving the way to sustainability: Message from Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui, Federal Secretary Commerce

TEXT: The Ministry of Commerce and the Government of Pakistan, is steadfast in its commitment to fostering sustainable and inclusive growth in the country.

Our pledge in promoting exports and fostering economic growth are exemplified through the holding of TEXPO 2023, a sector-specific mega event for textile and leather sector by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

This 4th edition of TEXPO with the theme "Weaving the Way to Sustainability," serves as a platform to showcase Pakistan as the preferred sourcing destination for international buyers and entrepreneurs. Holding the 4th edition of this mega B2B event shows the consistent commitment of Government of Pakistan to support our exporters as they seek to expand Pakistan's share of the global textile & leather markets.

The Ministry of Commerce always aim to access potential markets and forge mutually beneficial partnerships by strategically aligning production with global demand.

TEXPO 2023 provides an exceptional opportunity for Pakistani manufacturers to avail the opportunity to not only exhibit their products but also to explore new investment prospects, foster joint ventures, engage in brand franchising and align their productions with international demand.

The impressive level of participation, reflected in the high-quality exhibits and presence of a large number of foreign delegates & buyers from over 60 countries, shows the ability of Pakistani exporters to fulfil their consumer’s requirements through ethical manufacturing practices such as recycling, reusability and economically sound processes that minimize negative environmental impact.

The establishment of the National Compliance Center (NCC), under the Ministry of Commerce, is another important policy intervention that will make our businesses more competitive, responsible and sustainable.

We are confident that TEXPO is poised to surpass the successes of its previous editions while aiming for even greater achievements. The Ministry of Commerce and the Government of Pakistan extend a warm welcome to all esteemed foreign guests attending TEXPO 2023.

We anticipate that this event will provide an enabling environment for mutually beneficial interactions, further strengthening B2B connections and driving our collective success and a prosperous future!

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023