AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

TEXPO Weaving the way to sustainability: Message from Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui, Federal Secretary Commerce

Published 27 May, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

TEXT: The Ministry of Commerce and the Government of Pakistan, is steadfast in its commitment to fostering sustainable and inclusive growth in the country.

Our pledge in promoting exports and fostering economic growth are exemplified through the holding of TEXPO 2023, a sector-specific mega event for textile and leather sector by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

This 4th edition of TEXPO with the theme "Weaving the Way to Sustainability," serves as a platform to showcase Pakistan as the preferred sourcing destination for international buyers and entrepreneurs. Holding the 4th edition of this mega B2B event shows the consistent commitment of Government of Pakistan to support our exporters as they seek to expand Pakistan's share of the global textile & leather markets.

The Ministry of Commerce always aim to access potential markets and forge mutually beneficial partnerships by strategically aligning production with global demand.

TEXPO 2023 provides an exceptional opportunity for Pakistani manufacturers to avail the opportunity to not only exhibit their products but also to explore new investment prospects, foster joint ventures, engage in brand franchising and align their productions with international demand.

The impressive level of participation, reflected in the high-quality exhibits and presence of a large number of foreign delegates & buyers from over 60 countries, shows the ability of Pakistani exporters to fulfil their consumer’s requirements through ethical manufacturing practices such as recycling, reusability and economically sound processes that minimize negative environmental impact.

The establishment of the National Compliance Center (NCC), under the Ministry of Commerce, is another important policy intervention that will make our businesses more competitive, responsible and sustainable.

We are confident that TEXPO is poised to surpass the successes of its previous editions while aiming for even greater achievements. The Ministry of Commerce and the Government of Pakistan extend a warm welcome to all esteemed foreign guests attending TEXPO 2023.

We anticipate that this event will provide an enabling environment for mutually beneficial interactions, further strengthening B2B connections and driving our collective success and a prosperous future!

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

textile sector TDAP leather industry TEXPO Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui

Comments

1000 characters

TEXPO Weaving the way to sustainability: Message from Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui, Federal Secretary Commerce

Inflation: ECC approves Rs4bn TSG for defence forces

Expo inaugurated: PM stresses criticality of innovations in textiles to boost export

PM urges businessmen to help govt overcome challenges

Formation of JC to probe audio leaks: SC suspends operation of notification

Vaccines procurement: ECC approves Rs10.746bn for FDI

Proposed procurement of used vessels by PNSC: Cabinet refers exemption matter back to PPRA board

Jul-Apr repatriation of profit, dividends dip 83pc YoY

RRMC advocates extending income tax exemption to REITs

KSA agrees to extend Pakistani passports to thousands of ‘Burmese’ Muslims

Deal inked with Google on 45,000 scholarships: minister

Read more stories