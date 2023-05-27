AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
TEXPO Weaving the way to sustainability: Message from Zubair Motiwala Chief Executive, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP)

Published 27 May, 2023 06:10am
TEXT: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), being a premier institution for trade promotion and facilitation of Pakistan, has been endeavoring for market access for Pakistani products around the world. Over the years, focus has not only been on export of diversified products but equal importance has been given to exploit existing product range.

In view of this, TDAP has decided to organize TEXPO 2023, with the aim and objective to promote exports of textiles and leather.

The textile and leather sector are the backbone of our manufacturing industries, employing 45% of the industrial labor force.

Our exports of Textiles and Garments account for almost 60% of the total export. Our success in strengthening market access under the GSP + and other regional GSP schemes has augmented the performance of our textile and leather sector.

The government’s initiative to establish the National Compliance Center speaks volumes of its commitment to undertake key policy reforms to decarbonize value chains and improve working/labour standards by extensively consulting with industry.

TDAP has been instrumental in promoting Pakistani textile and leather products since its inception, and has provided great avenues to production houses I design houses in order to expand their businesses and exposure before the international buyers.

In TEXPO 2023, textile and leather sectors grouped to showcase their quality products to the entire world. The last three editions got enormous appreciation and success in promoting Textile and Leather exports of Pakistan. We are grateful to the business community who not only supported this idea but practically extended all support for the success of this exhibition.

All stalls and halls are fully booked and till the last day TDAP was receiving interest from the foreign buyers to come to attend TEXPO. TDAP has extended maximum facilitation to forge meaningful partnerships between the foreign buyers and exhibitors of TEXPO.

Exports TDAP textiles industry CEO of TDAP Zubair Motiwala TEXPO

