TEXPO Weaving the way to sustainability: Message from Dr. Fareed Iqbal Quershi, Secretary TDAP

TEXT: TDAP is proud to host the 4th edition of flagship event of TEXPO. It serves as a gateway for international buyers and investors, igniting their interest in our exceptional products and amplifying global recognition of Pakistan's potential as a thriving trading hub.

With sustainability at the forefront, TEXPO 2023 also aims to bring together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to work together for promoting green practices in textile and leather trade.

At the same time, the event will promote Pakistan’s commitment to Sustainable Development Goals including reducing poverty, promoting gender equality, empowering communities, and protecting the environment - all of which are priority areas for Pakistan textile and leather sector.

Drawing distinguished delegates from more than 60 countries around the globe, TEXPO is an acknowledgment of achievements of the textile and leather industries of Pakistan.

The noteworthy presence of over 500 foreign delegates at TEXPO 2023 is a significant achievement for TDAP, particularly with sizeable delegations from Netherlands and China joining this year's event.

With more than 300 Pakistani companies from the textile and leather sectors exhibiting top-tier products, TEXPO showcases the export strength of Pakistan across an impressive array of over 12 sub-sectors of textiles and 3 sub-sectors of leather.

Our focus lies in attracting a multitude of esteemed importers from across the globe, as well as influential figures such as heads of retail chains, opinion leaders, and significant overseas buyers. By participating in this event, these individuals will have the opportunity to witness firsthand the remarkable strides Pakistan has made in terms of overall sophistication achieved in the textiles and leather garment sectors.

As TEXPO continues to gain widespread recognition worldwide with each passing year, my confidence grows in the transformative results it will deliver for our textiles and leather industry, as well as our economy in the years and decades ahead.

I firmly believe that this event will be an outstanding success, reaping immense benefits for both our exporters and foreign buyers.

