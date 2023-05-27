AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

TEXPO Weaving the way to sustainability: Message from Dr. Fareed Iqbal Quershi, Secretary TDAP

Published 27 May, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

TEXT: TDAP is proud to host the 4th edition of flagship event of TEXPO. It serves as a gateway for international buyers and investors, igniting their interest in our exceptional products and amplifying global recognition of Pakistan's potential as a thriving trading hub.

With sustainability at the forefront, TEXPO 2023 also aims to bring together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to work together for promoting green practices in textile and leather trade.

At the same time, the event will promote Pakistan’s commitment to Sustainable Development Goals including reducing poverty, promoting gender equality, empowering communities, and protecting the environment - all of which are priority areas for Pakistan textile and leather sector.

Drawing distinguished delegates from more than 60 countries around the globe, TEXPO is an acknowledgment of achievements of the textile and leather industries of Pakistan.

The noteworthy presence of over 500 foreign delegates at TEXPO 2023 is a significant achievement for TDAP, particularly with sizeable delegations from Netherlands and China joining this year's event.

With more than 300 Pakistani companies from the textile and leather sectors exhibiting top-tier products, TEXPO showcases the export strength of Pakistan across an impressive array of over 12 sub-sectors of textiles and 3 sub-sectors of leather.

Our focus lies in attracting a multitude of esteemed importers from across the globe, as well as influential figures such as heads of retail chains, opinion leaders, and significant overseas buyers. By participating in this event, these individuals will have the opportunity to witness firsthand the remarkable strides Pakistan has made in terms of overall sophistication achieved in the textiles and leather garment sectors.

As TEXPO continues to gain widespread recognition worldwide with each passing year, my confidence grows in the transformative results it will deliver for our textiles and leather industry, as well as our economy in the years and decades ahead.

I firmly believe that this event will be an outstanding success, reaping immense benefits for both our exporters and foreign buyers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

TDAP textiles industry TEXPO Dr. Fareed Iqbal Quershi

Comments

1000 characters

TEXPO Weaving the way to sustainability: Message from Dr. Fareed Iqbal Quershi, Secretary TDAP

Inflation: ECC approves Rs4bn TSG for defence forces

Expo inaugurated: PM stresses criticality of innovations in textiles to boost export

PM urges businessmen to help govt overcome challenges

Formation of JC to probe audio leaks: SC suspends operation of notification

Vaccines procurement: ECC approves Rs10.746bn for FDI

Proposed procurement of used vessels by PNSC: Cabinet refers exemption matter back to PPRA board

Jul-Apr repatriation of profit, dividends dip 83pc YoY

RRMC advocates extending income tax exemption to REITs

KSA agrees to extend Pakistani passports to thousands of ‘Burmese’ Muslims

Deal inked with Google on 45,000 scholarships: minister

Read more stories