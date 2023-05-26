AVN 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-5.67%)
BAFL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
BOP 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.89%)
DFML 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
DGKC 47.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.33%)
EPCL 43.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
FCCL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
FFL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.85%)
FLYNG 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
GGL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
HUBC 67.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KAPCO 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KEL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
MLCF 27.55 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.04%)
NETSOL 70.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-3.46%)
OGDC 74.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.05%)
PAEL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
PPL 57.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.63%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.62%)
TELE 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.97%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-5.53%)
TRG 88.33 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-4.64%)
UNITY 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,082 Decreased By -32.6 (-0.79%)
BR30 13,796 Decreased By -178.6 (-1.28%)
KSE100 40,840 Decreased By -189.4 (-0.46%)
KSE30 14,480 Decreased By -95.6 (-0.66%)
May 26, 2023
Passenger opens plane door mid-air on Asiana flight

AFP Published 26 May, 2023 02:35pm
SEOUL: A passenger opened an emergency exit on an Asiana Airlines flight as it was preparing to land Friday, the carrier told AFP, adding that the plane landed safely but several people were hospitalised.

The Airbus A321-200 was carrying nearly 200 passengers as it approached the runway at Daegu International Airport, about 240 kilometres (149 miles) southeast of Seoul, on a domestic flight.

When the plane was still about 200 meters (650 feet) above the ground, a passenger sitting near the emergency exit “opened the door manually by touching the lever”, the South Korean carrier’s representative told AFP.

The unexpected opening of the door caused some passengers to have breathing difficulties, and some people were taken to a hospital after the landing, Asiana said, adding that there were no major injuries or damage.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that nine people were hospitalised.

“The passenger has been taken to the police and is under questioning” to find out why they opened the door, Asiana said.

A short video of the incident was shared by Yonhap.

The footage shows wind ripping through the open door in mid-air, with fabric seat-backs and passengers’ hair flapping wildly as some shout in surprise.

Ethiopian Airlines flight receives warm welcome in Karachi

Another video shared on social media showed passengers sitting in the emergency exit row next to an open door being buffeted by strong winds.

The two male passengers, who are wearing their seatbelts, can be seen wincing as the wind whips around them, while they clutch the armrests and try and turn away from the door.

