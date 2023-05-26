AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
Names of IK, wife and others’ placed on PNIL

Fazal Sher Published 26 May, 2023 06:48am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The government has placed the names of several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, and former parliamentarians including PTI chief Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) to prevent them from leaving the country.

Sources said that following the request of the Federal Investigation Agency, the Ministry of Interior placed the name of Asad Qaiser, Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri, Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, and many other leaders, former PTI parliamentarians on the PNIL in the wake of the ransacking and vandalism of May 9, during the protest demonstrations following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The PNIL is a list like an exit control list (ECL) through it the FIA stops the people at the airports from leaving the country. They said that during the last few days, some PTI leaders tried to flee abroad to avoid arrest but the FIA officials stopped them from going abroad their names were forwarded to the FIA’s immigration department by a special branch, counter-terrorism departments (CTDs), and other secret agencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

