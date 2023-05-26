Foreign policy guided by national interests, pragmatism: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, on Thursday, said that Pakistan’s foreign policy is guided by national interests, pragmatism, and constructive engagement.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of Fazaia Medical College here, he said that it is a matter of great satisfaction that despite enormous challenges faced by Pakistan on domestic and international fronts we have been able to advance the foreign policy interests of Pakistan.

About the achievements of Pakistan on the international front, he said: “We have worked day and night towards the betterment of our relations with all the international partners.”

He said Pakistan’s foreign policy was guided by national interest, pragmatism, and constructive engagements. “It is a matter of great satisfaction that despite enormous challenges faced by Pakistan on national, international and economic fronts, we have been able to advance foreign policy interests of Pakistan.”

The recent achievements on the diplomatic front, he said include Pakistan’s exit from the FATF grey list and global recognition of Pakistan’s leadership at G77 in China. “When we gathered at the international convention for climate resilient Pakistan, the entire international community stood shoulder to shoulder to Pakistan,” he added.

The recent SCO meeting in Goa, India, he said that it was a testimony of Pakistan’s strong resolve to proactively pursue the country’s foreign policy interests, and traditional areas like national security, galvanizing international support on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have worked day and night towards the betterment of Pakistan's relations with all international partners…we have advanced foreign policy interests of Pakistan," he said. He said Pakistan also played a key role in creating the loss and damage fund at COP 27 for countries impacted by climate change-related calamities.

He further said that despite limited resources, Pakistan was able to position itself as a hub for medical treatment and services in the region. He said Pakistan handled Covid-19 in a far better way than its neighbouring countries including India.

“Pakistan had low resources, but due to hard work by the professional medical teams, it managed the pandemic in a better way and earned international prestige,” he added.

The foreign minister said the success of our policy was also evident in the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan held in Geneva where the international community stood shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan. He said this conference was also a befitting response to those who threaten us of isolation.

“The government looks forward to partnering with the international community to build a Climate Resilient Pakistan,” he added.

The foreign minister was also appreciative of all branches of the armed forces for providing medical relief during natural disasters, adding that their participation in disaster relief operations is well acknowledged internationally and is a valuable means of public diplomacy for Pakistan.

He asked all the medical professionals and institutions in the country to keep upgrading their skills in the medical field. The foreign minister said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was ready to play its due role in facilitating the international partnership in healthcare cooperation.

He said the export of high-end surgical and medical equipment and products of other avenues would enable Pakistan to qualify in the league of high-technology exporters. He also urged the country’s industry and academia to proactively strengthen their linkages.

