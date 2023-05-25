AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
BAFL 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.9%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
DGKC 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
EPCL 43.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
HUBC 67.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.68%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
OGDC 75.67 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.83%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.43%)
PRL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.32%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.68%)
TELE 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
TRG 92.97 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-5.57%)
UNITY 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,114 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.02%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -77.3 (-0.55%)
KSE100 41,030 Decreased By -87.7 (-0.21%)
KSE30 14,576 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Nepali sherpa with record Everest summits behind him says he’ll keep climbing

Reuters Published 25 May, 2023 08:11pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

KATHMANDU: A Nepali climber who scaled Mount Everest for a record 28th time this week, the most by any mountaineer, said on Thursday he had no immediate plans to hang up his climbing boots.

Kami Rita Sherpa, 53, who reached the 8,849-metre (29,032-foot) summit of the world’s highest mountain on Tuesday, returned to the Nepali capital of Kathmandu to a hero’s welcome.

He was surrounded by friends and family after flying by helicopter from Lukla, gateway to Everest climbs.

“If my health permits I’ll continue (climbing) next year,” he told reporters in Nepali.

His latest climb was the second time he had scaled the mountain to the summit within a week.

A British climber, Kenton Cool, climbed the peak last week for the 17th time, the most ascents by a foreigner.

Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time; death toll at 11

Kami Rita first climbed Everest in 1994 and has climbed every year since then except in 2014, 2015 and 2020 when authorities closed the mountain for various reasons.

Sherpas come mainly from the Solukhumbu district, home to Mount Everest and several other peaks, and are known for their climbing skills. They earn a living mainly by guiding foreign clients to Everest and other Himalayan peaks.

Nepal issued a record of 478 permits to Everest for the current climbing season that ends this month as the monsoon rains are expected to lash the Himalayas and lowlands.

Hundreds of climbers have made it to the top this season while 11 mountaineers have died and three climbers have gone missing on the slopes of the mountain.

Mountain climbing is a key source of employment and income for the cash-strapped nation, home to eight of the world’s 14 highest peaks, including Mount Everest.

Mount Everest Kami Rita Sherpa climber

Comments

1000 characters

Nepali sherpa with record Everest summits behind him says he’ll keep climbing

Rupee claws back some ground, settles at 285.74 against US dollar

SBP-held forex reserves fall another $110mn, now stand at $4.2bn

CJP forms larger bench to hear pleas against commission probing audio leaks

Police reach Parvez Elahi's residence after court dismisses bail in corruption case

Imran Khan files plea in SC against imposition of military in parts of country

Maleeka Bokhari parts ways with PTI

COAS says nation will never forgive or forget those involved in desecrating memorials of martyrs

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Yasmin Rashid reaffirm commitment to PTI

The Searle Company to raise Rs4.25bn through rights issue

IMF approves $3.5bn loan agreement for Ivory Coast

Read more stories