May 9 mayhem: Action to be taken under existing laws: PM

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet, on Wednesday, was informed that cases have been registered against those involved in the events of May 9 who attacked civil and private buildings and properties under the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act, while, only such persons will be tried under the Army Act against whom there is complete evidence that they are involved in the attack on sensitive installations.

A Federal Cabinet meeting was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The prime minister said that the entire nation is standing with the protectors and martyrs of the country at this time. The prime minister directed to ensure all the requirements of justice be fulfilled in the action against the people involved in these incidents. He said, “Action will be taken against the people involved in the events of May 9 under the existing laws”.

In the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the damage caused to state and private properties across the country due to the tragic events of May 9. The meeting was told that 95 per cent of the people involved in the mischief have been identified, while about 60 per cent of them have already been arrested. The meeting was further informed that on May 9, miscreants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) injured civilians and officials of the law enforcement agencies, causing severe damage to public and private property. Police and army vehicles, ambulances and public transport vehicles were burnt. Apart from this, sensitive installations were attacked. Police stations, Jinnah House and Radio Pakistan Peshawar buildings were set on fire and completely destroyed.

The meeting noted that there is a right to approach the higher courts for appeal against the decisions of cases under the Army Act. It was also briefed by the NADRA regarding facial recognition of the accused. The meeting was shown a list of locations of the May 9 events as well as videos and photographs.

The Cabinet reiterated its determination to strictly follow the decisions taken in the meeting of the National Security Committee on May 16. It directed the National Assembly to make the unanimously approved the resolution condemning the events of May 9 as part of the record. The Cabinet also directed to give an effective response to the PTI’s propaganda in various friendly countries.

The prime minister directed the relevant institutions to ensure that no innocent citizen is arrested in connection with these incidents, while also directing that the process of identifying and arresting those involved in the incidents should be expedited.

The federal cabinet was also informed in detail about the Road to Makkah project. The meeting was told that the implementation of the Road to Makkah project, whose memorandum of understanding was signed under the patronage of the prime minister on May 17, 2023, in which pilgrims from Pakistan will be saved from waiting in Saudi Arabia by immigration. For this, five special counters have been set up at Islamabad Airport, from which 2,450 Hajj pilgrims have benefited so far for the recent Hajj. This year, a total of 26,000 pilgrims will benefit from the Hajj Road to Makkah project. The meeting was further informed that the Road to Makkah project will be extended to other major airports of the country next year and the number of pilgrims who will benefit from it will be increased to 75,000.

The federal cabinet approved the appointment of Major General Hafeezur Rahman (retired) as Member Administration of Pakistan Telecommunication.

The federal cabinet approved the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in its meeting held on 16 May 2023.

