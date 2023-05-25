AVN 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.86%)
Opinion

Bilawal deserves a lot of praise

Published 25 May, 2023 06:27am
Foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari deserves commendation for pointing out that India is “abusing” its presidency of the G20 by holding a tourism conference in the portion of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) it controls.

“I wish I could say I was surprised, but I think that this is a continuation in what is becoming a norm now, of India’s arrogance on the international stage. They’re abusing their presidency of the G20 to push their colonial agenda, but if they think that by holding one event in IIOJK they can silence the voice of the Kashmiri people, then I believe that they are truly mistaken,” according to Bilawal who has effectively shown to a belligerent India the mirror.

That Bilawal has told the world the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth is a fact. Depriving Occupied Jammu and Kashmir of Article 370 in August 2019 is New Delhi’s one of the actions through which it has inflicted a grievous wound on Kashmir’s soul.

Although India has been insisting that ‘Article 370 is now history’, some of the key member states of G20 such as China and Saudi Arabia decided to stay away from the moot, adding to Pakistan’s standpoint that IIOJK is a disputed territory and the resolution of this dispute is quite possible through UN resolutions.

In other words, these countries have taken the wind out of India’s sails.

Ahmed Sadiq (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari G20 IIOJK

